Getting To Know DJ Eliot
While North Carolina State has Charlton Warren in place as the defensive backs coach and co-defensive coordinator, head coach Dave Doeren turned to longtime coach DJ Eliot to be the team's official defensive coordinator.
Eliot has a robust background in coaching, seeing a lot over the course of 27 years in coaching. Eliot joined the Wolfpack in January after former coordinator Tony Gibson left the Pack to become the head coach at Marshall.
Experienced Veteran
Eliot's coaching experience spans back to 1999, where he began as a grad assistant at his alma mater, the University of Wyoming. He also played linebacker for the Wyoming Cowboys while he was a student.
He quietly worked his way up the ranks at a number of different programs before getting his first break as a defensive coordinator at Kentucky. Eliot coached the Wildcats from 2013 to 2016 before moving to Colorado in the same position.
Eliot continued to bounce around in coordinator positions, spending two seasons at Colorado, two with Kansas and one with Temple. In 2023, he served as the linebackers coach for the Philadelphia Eagles, where he worked with standout outside linebacker Haason Reddick.
His most recent position was with Dave Aranda at Baylor, where he worked as an analyst for the team.
Eliot's experience was a major reason Doeren pulled the trigger in hiring him as the defensive coordinator.
"He has worked with some of the greatest minds in college football," Doeren said back in January. "He knows what it takes to develop players so they can make it to the next level."
Leading the Pack
As the defensive coordinator, Eliot will be implementing some changes to the scheme. Wolfpack fans can expect the team to move away from many of the looks presented by Tony Gibson's defenses, including his patented 3-3-5 scheme.
Heading into fall camp, some of the key members, including Brandon Cleveland, told 247Sports they were excited about Eliot's tenure in its early days.
"I love what he has been doing with the defense. He loves the defensive line, he loves me and I love him. It's been going great and I wouldn't want it any other way," Cleveland said.
What things will look like under Eliot's control will remain a mystery until the opening week matchup with East Carolina.
