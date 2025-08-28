All Wolfpack

Wolfpack Alum Surprisingly Earns Spot on Cardinals’ Roster

How this former NC State ball carrier made the Cardinals roster for 2025

Daniel Rios

Nov 26, 2021; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack running back Zonovan Knight (7) runs the ball during the first half against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images
Cut day has come and passed. On Tuesday, each NFL team had a deadline of 4 p.m. EST to cut the roster down to 53 players, ending the dreams of many athletes trying to find their way in the league. It’s a tough business, but it’s the reality of the NFL. 

Over the course of the preseason, players fight and compete to prove their worth to evaluations; essentially, they are trying out for the team. The Arizona Cardinals were one of those teams, and on Tuesday at 4 p.m., they made a surprising decision. 

Former NC State running back Bam Knight made the initial 53-man roster. It came as a surprising move; the Cardinals already have two starting-caliber backs in James Conner and Trey Benson, along with their third back, Emari Demercado. 

Bam Knigh
Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back Bam Knight (35) against the Las Vegas Raiders during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With Knight staying on the team, it means four backs will be on Arizona’s roster. Knight’s audition with the Cardinals clearly left an impression. He put a stamp on it in the preseason finale, running for a 67-yard touchdown against the Raiders, and finishing with 85 yards with only five carries. 

  • “His role is still being defined as we speak,” Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said. “He did a lot of good things; we felt really good about keeping him.”   

The former Wolfpack running back finished the preseason with 12 carries for 138 yards and a touchdown. Knight’s explosive running style turned heads, and certainly, with his 85 rushing yards over expectations, which led the league. (RYOE: The difference between actual rushing yards and expected rushing yards on an individual play or series of plays.) 

Knight has bounced around the league in his early years as a professional. He went undrafted in the 2022 NFL draft but signed with the New York Jets as a free agent. He was later released, but got onto their practice squad.

In August of 2023, he signed with the Lions' practice squad just days after getting let go from the Jets. He was later released in August of 2024 to eventually join the Jets again. In January of 2025, he signed a contract with the Cardinals. 

Zonovan Knigh
Florida State Seminoles linebacker Kalen DeLoach (20) tackles North Carolina State Wolfpack running back Zonovan Knight (7). The North Carolina State Wolfpack lead the Florida State Seminoles 14-0 at the half Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Fsu V Nc State704 / Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK

While he was a member of the Wolfpack, he put up over 2,600 yards from scrimmage and 18 total touchdowns. 

Daniel Rios graduated from the esteemed Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University. His deep passion for sports has taken him to positions at ESPN and Cronkite News. Currently, he serves as the Assistant Beat Writer for the North Carolina State Wolfpack On SI.