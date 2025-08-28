Wolfpack Alum Surprisingly Earns Spot on Cardinals’ Roster
Cut day has come and passed. On Tuesday, each NFL team had a deadline of 4 p.m. EST to cut the roster down to 53 players, ending the dreams of many athletes trying to find their way in the league. It’s a tough business, but it’s the reality of the NFL.
Over the course of the preseason, players fight and compete to prove their worth to evaluations; essentially, they are trying out for the team. The Arizona Cardinals were one of those teams, and on Tuesday at 4 p.m., they made a surprising decision.
Former NC State running back Bam Knight made the initial 53-man roster. It came as a surprising move; the Cardinals already have two starting-caliber backs in James Conner and Trey Benson, along with their third back, Emari Demercado.
With Knight staying on the team, it means four backs will be on Arizona’s roster. Knight’s audition with the Cardinals clearly left an impression. He put a stamp on it in the preseason finale, running for a 67-yard touchdown against the Raiders, and finishing with 85 yards with only five carries.
- “His role is still being defined as we speak,” Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said. “He did a lot of good things; we felt really good about keeping him.”
The former Wolfpack running back finished the preseason with 12 carries for 138 yards and a touchdown. Knight’s explosive running style turned heads, and certainly, with his 85 rushing yards over expectations, which led the league. (RYOE: The difference between actual rushing yards and expected rushing yards on an individual play or series of plays.)
Knight has bounced around the league in his early years as a professional. He went undrafted in the 2022 NFL draft but signed with the New York Jets as a free agent. He was later released, but got onto their practice squad.
In August of 2023, he signed with the Lions' practice squad just days after getting let go from the Jets. He was later released in August of 2024 to eventually join the Jets again. In January of 2025, he signed a contract with the Cardinals.
While he was a member of the Wolfpack, he put up over 2,600 yards from scrimmage and 18 total touchdowns.
