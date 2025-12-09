Could Wolfpack Legend Philip Rivers Make an NFL Return?

RALEIGH — While former NC State quarterback Philip Rivers has been retired since 2020 and coaching his son and four-star quarterback recruit Gunner at St. Michael Catholic High School in Alabama, the Wolfpack and NFL legend could be making a surprise return to the league.

The Indianapolis Colts lost their starting quarterback, Daniel Jones, to a torn Achilles tendon in their Week 14 loss to their division rivals, the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jones' rookie backup Riley Leonard suffered an injury in the same game and former first-round draft pick Anthony Richardson remains sidelined as he deals with an eye injury. Could Rivers be an option for the Colts?

The rumors of a Rivers return to the NFL

The #Colts are planning to bring potential Hall of Fame QB Philip Rivers into their facility Tuesday to work out to see if he may join their practice squad, per me & @MikeGarafolo.



This is real. Daniel Jones’ season is over, Riley Leonard will start, but Rivers may be an option. pic.twitter.com/H3tQW2R3s7 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 8, 2025

Rivers, who turned 44 on Monday, will reportedly work out for the Colts on Tuesday as a potential option for the team's practice squad, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo. The veteran signal caller would be a break-glass emergency option should Leonard's injury be worse than expected and sideline him for longer than initially believed.

The former Wolfpack quarterback recently made an appearance in Raleigh with his son for NC State's rivalry matchup against North Carolina, in which the Wolfpack downed the Tar Heels 42-19. St. Michael already bowed out of their postseason, meaning Rivers has no remaining coaching obligations in 2025 should he decide to rejoin the professional ranks with the Colts.

3⭐️ RB Noah Moss is best friends with 4⭐️ '27 QB Gunner Rivers. A visit alongside the Rivers family helped seal Moss' commitment to NC State.



"[Philip Rivers] loves NC State. ... That was something that was a seller [for me], to be honest."



More here: https://t.co/eoChZNR41v pic.twitter.com/zIK4qEeeed — Noah Fleischman (@fleischman_noah) December 2, 2025

In Rivers' lone season with the Colts, he helped lead the team back to the postseason just a year after the shocking retirement of star quarterback Andrew Luck set the franchise back. He threw for 4,169 yards, 24 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, as the Colts went 11-5 with the future Hall of Fame quarterback at the helm.

Colts head coach Shane Steichen knows Rivers well, as he served as a member of the Chargers coaching staff with Rivers from 2014 to 2019. Steichen clearly believes the Wolfpack legend could still help his team as he faces a crisis at the quarterback position. Should Rivers make a return, he would become the oldest quarterback in the NFL, surpassing Steelers veteran Aaron Rodgers, who is 42.

Philip Rivers was a junior at NC State and beat Wake Forest a day after Colts QB Riley Leonard WAS BORN in 2002 🤯



23 years later, Indy is bringing in the retired Rivers for a workout to potentially back up the rookie, Leonard. pic.twitter.com/GmH48Hw127 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) December 9, 2025

Rivers remains one of the greatest athletes to ever come through NC State as he passed for 13,484 yards and 95 touchdowns in his four years with the Wolfpack. He finished his collegiate career with a 30-point win over Kansas in the 2003 Tangerine Bowl, capping off four-straight bowl appearances with a third win in the postseason.

Once the veteran quarterback completes his workout in Indianapolis, it will be easier to tell whether he has a shot at making a surprising return to the professional ranks. Rivers was already a major contingency option for another NFL franchise in 2023. The 49ers planned on bringing in Rivers had they won the NFC Championship against the Eagles, but ultimately fell after Brock Purdy suffered an injury.

