Wolfpack Add Ex-Wake Forest LB From Portal This Offseason
Sometimes a change of scenery is needed. It’s better to get a tough decision out of the way sooner rather than later, and NC State freshman linebacker Bailey Benosn did exactly that. Benson committed to Wake Forest before his senior season of high school football, even enrolling at the school this past January.
Things change, and for whatever reason, Benson decided to enter the transfer portal in May. NC State quickly jumped at the opportunity to recruit Benson; it didn’t take long for him to become a part of the Pack.
The three-star product out of Covington, Georgia, played football at Eastside High School, where he totaled 73 tackles and three sacks as a senior. His performance and his team led the Eastside Eagles to the Georgia Class 4A High School Football Playoffs, where they lost in the quarterfinals to Creekside.
Everything seemed fine for Benson in his early days as a Demon Deacon. He enrolled early at Wake Forest and normally participated in its spring practice with the team. It wasn’t the case, as on April 15th, Benson tweeted about entering the portal.
“I am grateful for my time here at Wake Forest,” Benson said on X. “I will be entering the transfer portal on Wednesday, April 16th. Recruitment 100% open!”
On May 11th, Benson committed to the Wolfpack following an official visit with the team. He’s the fifth off-ball linebacker to become a member of NC State this offseason, joining Kenny Soares Jr., AJ Richardson, Terris Dudley and LaCorian Hodge.
Benson will see limited snaps for the 2025 season with Caden Fordham and Sean Brown heading the linebacker core. He can carve out some reps on special teams, but like many other Wolfpack defenders, there’s a chance to find playing time with new defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot.
NC State added a bunch of linebacker and edge talent to try to fulfill the new scheme that will be run on the defensive end for the Wolfpack. It’s clear the Wolfpack know the linebacker play has to improve, and behind Brown and Fordham, many question marks remain. Benson has the upside, as he was a tackling machine in high school, but for him to make an impact in his true freshman season is unlikely.
Still, it’s another solid addition to the defensive unit, betting on the upside of many of its new additions.
