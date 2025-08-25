Bold Stat Predictions for Wolfpack In Week 1
Game week is here, and NC State is ready to get some revenge for the 2024 Military Bowl loss. East Carolina will be in Raleigh on Thursday to face the Wolfpack in the season opener for both squads.
On this episode of the NC State Insider Podcast, we make some bold predictions about how NC State's top offensive players will perform in the game. We provide stat predictions and general feelings about these top-level players.
Watch the latest episode here
The NC State Wolfpack football program reached its final stages of the preseason over the last week. Now, head coach Dave Doeren and his staff have shifted their focus to preparing for the team's opener against ECU on Thursday.
Doeren spoke to the media Friday afternoon, discussing the final days of fall camp, the debacle at the end of the 2024 Military Bowl and the rebuild of the coaching staff and roster this offseason.
Here are some of the coach's most memorable quotes from the event.
On CJ Bailey's Leadership after the 2024 Military Bowl
"There's a reason he was voted captain as a sophomore. How he carries himself, what he stands for, what he speaks about, actions and words. CJ is way more mature than his age. I'm proud of him for standing up and saying what needed to be said as a leader and the guys follow him. It's good to see that and that's what you need. Great teams have internal leadership in that locker room away from the coaches."
Thoughts on the team's traits during fall camp
"It's been a really fun, refreshing, enjoyable fall camp with this group of young men. It's a team and staff that has a chip on its shoulder and a lot to prove, and I like how they interact. It's a group that wants to get better, very coachable, which I've mentioned many times, meaning that they take constructive criticism well, and they want to get better. They want to be the best versions of themselves. And on top of that, you see a lot of players holding each other accountable to their goals."
On the importance of starting strong in the home opener
"It always helps ... Momentum is great but it's a four-quarter game. We'd love to start fast, jump out of the gates, get the fans going and all of those things. That's always helpful in any football game, but you also have to keep it going."
