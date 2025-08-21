Potential NC State Breakout Receiver Speaks Ahead of 2025 Season
NC State struggled to generate big plays offensively in the 2024 season. To combat that, head coach Dave Doeren promoted Kurt Roper to offensive coordinator in hopes of elevating the play of sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey.
The wide receivers could also be major beneficiaries under Roper, especially redshirt sophomore Noah Rogers. After transferring from Ohio State, Rogers instantly became one of the Wolfpack's most intriguing young players.
With just a week before the season kicks off, Rogers spoke to the media about a variety of topics, ranging from his development to what he learned while he was with the Buckeyes.
Below is a partial transcript from Rogers' media availability on Wednesday.
Rogers Transcript
Q: What's it like for you to see CJ Bailey be named as a captain for the offense?
Rogers: When I saw that this morning, it was a heartwarming moment, because I’ve been around him all offseason and he’s just been pushing me. Being around him more, him being my QB, it grows my confidence. Him telling me things about me, and just learning from him. He’s just helped me grow as a person, so it’s awesome. It’s amazing.
Q: What do you think qualifies him as a captain?
Rogers: His energy. He’s just a tall guy who’s just always smiling. Good energy. When we go out on the field, that's what he wants to see. Good energy. He told me, 'I'd rather you drop a pass or something than not be urgent, have energy getting lined up or not knowing plays.' He just takes pride in his job and making sure everybody knows what they're doing.
I find that important as a leader. Everybody has to know what they’re doing, and he has to call the command,
Q: How did being in the wide receiver room at Ohio State as a true freshman kind of help you grow?
Rogers: It did help a lot. It was definitely a blessing, because it’s like, how many times do you get to see a generational player come through, and play with you? Not too much. It was just a blessing, just getting to learn. Being up there, it’s a great competition. Just having guys on-and-off the field pushing you, and trying to make sure you’re the best receiver you can be.
Q: What have you seen from some of the younger wide receivers that were true freshmen last year that are trying to make that step this year?
Rogers: Keenan Jackson, Terrell Anderson, Tank Boston, Christian Zachary. I think all those guys, they’re pushing, they’re striving. They had tremendous jumps from last season, from the spring, and they just keep getting better and stronger. That’s what we like to see. I want somebody behind me who’s pushing me as much as they can.
It’s the same thing, vice versa, with me pushing them. I just love the competition we have in the room. There’s no doubt about it, there’s no better receiver room in the ACC than us.
