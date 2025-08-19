All Wolfpack

NC State Football's Most Important Position Groups In 2025

On the latest episode of the NC State Insider Podcast, the hosts look at the most important position groups for the Wolfpack in 2025.

Tucker Sennett

Aug 29, 2024; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren between his players before the first half of the game against Western Carolina Catamounts at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
Aug 29, 2024; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren between his players before the first half of the game against Western Carolina Catamounts at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
In this story:

After finishing the 2024 season with a loss in the Military Bowl and a 6-7 record, NC State looked to remake itself while not changing the culture.

By adding new coaches and transfer players to the mix, head coach Dave Doeren rebuilt the team with a combination of trust in his system and adaptation to the world of the transfer portal.

On the latest episode of the NC State Insider Podcast, the hosts each looked at one position group on both offense and defense for the 2025 Wolfpack and tried to explain why those players are the most important for the outlook of the coming season.

Watch the episode below

With the third week of NC State's fall camp in the rearview, more players and head coach Dave Doeren took the podium to discuss the work they've put in so far.

Here are some of the most memorable quotes from week three of Wolfpack football's fall camp.

NC State head coach Dave Doeren on the team's depth and competitive spirit in camp

"I'm excited about the depth and the competition. I'm not going to give you any intel... We have really good competition right now on both sides of the football. I told the staff that yesterday, from the specialists all the way through the position groups. It's been refreshing.

Sometimes when you get to your twos and then your threes, there's a massive drop-off. And we're not seeing that. We're seeing guys know what they're doing, they're playing hard, they're getting better. So it's been a fun training camp, competitively."

Brian Nelson
Sep 14, 2024; Lubbock, Texas, USA; North Texas Mean Green defensive back Brian Nelson (4) signals in the second half during the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images / Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

Defensive Back Brian Nelson II on the cornerback competition

"It's been good competition, man. Just having great guys around, Devon Marshal, Jamel Johnson, it's great competition. Just knowing that we're all going to need each other on the field, no matter what, who's starting or not. It's just we're going to need each other as brothers."

Freshman wide receiver Teddy Hoffman on his relationship with quarterback CJ Bailey

"It's cool. We hang out a lot, even back in Florida. He's a good kid and he works really hard on the field. He's a great leader and I'm excited for the season."

Hoffman on building a relationship with Bailey on and off the field

"I think it's really important because he could trust you on and off the field and knowing that you're there for him no matter what the situation is. It means a lot for sure."

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another episode of the NC State Insider Podcast.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

feed

Published
Tucker Sennett
TUCKER SENNETT

Tucker Sennett graduated summa cum laude with a B.A. in Sports Journalism from the esteemed Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University. A former basketball player, he has gained valuable experience working at Cronkite News and brings a deep passion for sports and reporting to his role as the NC State Wolfpack Beat Writer On SI.