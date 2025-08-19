NC State Football's Most Important Position Groups In 2025
After finishing the 2024 season with a loss in the Military Bowl and a 6-7 record, NC State looked to remake itself while not changing the culture.
By adding new coaches and transfer players to the mix, head coach Dave Doeren rebuilt the team with a combination of trust in his system and adaptation to the world of the transfer portal.
On the latest episode of the NC State Insider Podcast, the hosts each looked at one position group on both offense and defense for the 2025 Wolfpack and tried to explain why those players are the most important for the outlook of the coming season.
Watch the episode below
With the third week of NC State's fall camp in the rearview, more players and head coach Dave Doeren took the podium to discuss the work they've put in so far.
Here are some of the most memorable quotes from week three of Wolfpack football's fall camp.
NC State head coach Dave Doeren on the team's depth and competitive spirit in camp
"I'm excited about the depth and the competition. I'm not going to give you any intel... We have really good competition right now on both sides of the football. I told the staff that yesterday, from the specialists all the way through the position groups. It's been refreshing.
Sometimes when you get to your twos and then your threes, there's a massive drop-off. And we're not seeing that. We're seeing guys know what they're doing, they're playing hard, they're getting better. So it's been a fun training camp, competitively."
Defensive Back Brian Nelson II on the cornerback competition
"It's been good competition, man. Just having great guys around, Devon Marshal, Jamel Johnson, it's great competition. Just knowing that we're all going to need each other on the field, no matter what, who's starting or not. It's just we're going to need each other as brothers."
Freshman wide receiver Teddy Hoffman on his relationship with quarterback CJ Bailey
"It's cool. We hang out a lot, even back in Florida. He's a good kid and he works really hard on the field. He's a great leader and I'm excited for the season."
Hoffman on building a relationship with Bailey on and off the field
"I think it's really important because he could trust you on and off the field and knowing that you're there for him no matter what the situation is. It means a lot for sure."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another episode of the NC State Insider Podcast.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.