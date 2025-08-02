Get to Know NC State's New Co-Defensive Coordinator
The North Carolina State Wolfpack enters the 2025 season with a new set of coordinators under head coach Dave Doeren. One member of this fresh group is co-defensive coordinator and safeties/nickel coach Charlton Warren.
Doeren added Warren to his staff in January, shortly following the Wolfpack’s disappointing 6-7 campaign. Warren spent last season as a member of the staff at in-state rival North Carolina in a similar role, coaching defensive backs.
Military Roots
The 48-year-old has a unique background. Warren played linebacker for the Air Force Academy from 1996 to 1998. Following his playing days, he spent a decade as a member of the United States Air Force. He spent the decade working at multiple Air Force bases across the Southern United States.
“When you graduate from the (Air Force) Academy, you feel like you can do anything in the world,” Warren said in an interview with NC State Athletics. “As a football coach with my players, if I train them the right way, they can be successful if they become a doctor, a lawyer, if they want to go to the NFL … through accountability and discipline.”
A well-traveled coordinator
The coordinator’s strong leadership ability helped him secure jobs at several well-known programs across the country. Warren spent two seasons under Georgia head coach Kirby Smart as the defensive backs coach. He replaced Mel Tucker after Tucker left to become the head coach for the University of Colorado. At Georgia, Warren coached and mentored first-round draft pick Eric Stokes and second-rounder Tyson Campbell.
Upon hiring Warren, Doeren immediately praised the young coordinator’s background.
“Charlton brings a wealth of coordinator experience from the SEC, ACC and Big Ten and is known as a relentless recruiter and developer of defensive backs,” Doeren said in a statement in January.
Running with the Pack
Warren has embraced the co-defensive coordinator role, working closely with first-year defensive coordinator DJ Eliot to blend systems and create a high-level defense for the Wolfpack.
After the Wolfpack ranked 93rd in the nation for pass yards allowed in 2024, Charlton will work hard to improve the unit quickly. Warren has a uniquemix of transfers and young players he will need to mold into a productive group to ensure early success for the Wolfpack defense.
Warren will look to apply his military background, discipline and elite experience to ensure his players are ready to stop the East Carolina offense come August 28.
