5 NC State Wolfpack Players Crack Impressive Listing
Pro Football Focus released its weekly college football team of the week and player awards. The list has a national team of the week and player, along with teams for each of the Power Four conferences and for the group of five schools.
With NC State’s game getting played earlier in the week, some may have forgotten the outstanding performances some players for the Pack had on Thursday night. PFF didn’t, as five NC State players made the ACC team of the week, but none made it to the national team of the week.
Wolfpack Offensive Players Named
Only one offensive player made the list in graduate offensive guard Anthony Carter Jr. Carter finished with the highest pass block grade on the team with 87.2 and didn’t allow a single pressure, hurry, or hit the entire night. The East Carolina defensive line struggled to get pressure on sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey efficiently throughout the game, and Carter was a big reason why.
The run blocking is a different story. Carter was the second-lowest graded run blocker on the night, for starting offensive linemen, with a 56.6. Only redshirt sophomore Kamen Smith was lower with a 55.5.
NC State favored a gap running scheme compared to last season’s zone-heavy scheme. One of the changes coming with new offensive coordinator Kurt Roper is that it may take some time for the line as a whole to get used to it.
The highest graded run-blocker for the Wolfpack was redshirt junior Jacarrius Peak with a 62.2.
Wolfpack Defenders on the List
NC State’s defense was flying around throughout the entire game. New defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot had the team looking like a well-oiled machine in the new multiple-front scheme.
Graduate linebacker Cian Slone, graduate defensive end Sabastian Harsh, redshirt senior Sean Brown and senior Devon Marshall all made the defensive ACC team of the week.
Harsh had a team-high grade for overall defense with an 88.9. Brown led the team in run defense with a 90.8 grade and tackling with an 84.1 grade. Harsh technically led the team in coverage as well, but he only had one coverage snap. Marshall had the highest coverage grade with 80.6 for players who had over five coverage snaps. Lastly, Slone led the team in pass rush grade with 75.2.
The defense only held the Pirates to one yard per carry as a team, but allowed over 350 passing yards. Regardless, a good debut for Eliot’s defense.
ACC PFF Team of the Week
Offense
QB: Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, Cal
RB: Isaac Brown, Louisville
WR: Lewis Bond, Boston College
WR: Cam Ross, Virginia
TE: Eni Falayi, Wake Forest
Flex: Dawson Pough, Boston College
LT: Da’Metrius Weatherspoon, Syracuse
LG: Anthony Carter Jr., NC State
C: Joshua Bates, SMU
RG: Logan Taylor, Boston College
RT: Brian Parker II, Duke
Defense
EDGE: Sabastian Harsh, NC State
EDGE: Cian Slone, NC State
DI: Jeffrey M'ba, SMU
DI: Kevin Allen, SMU
LB: Daveon Crouch, Boston College
LB: Sean Brown, NC State
CB: Devon Marshall, NC State
CB: Earl Little Jr, Florida State
S: Ahmaad Moses, SMU
S: Carter Davis, Boston College
