Four-Star CB Receives Offer From NC State
After extending an offer on October 24, NC State is one of many teams to pursue Amar Nugent. Nugent, a four-star cornerback out of Fort Lauderdale, FL, is a key name to watch in the Class of 2027.
Standing 6'1'', 177 pounds, Nugent is the No. 15 cornerback in the Class of '27, according to 247Sports. He's listed as the No. 14 player in the state of Florida as he looks to crack the Top 150 national recruits. Now, NC State is the latest team to throw its name in the hat as Nugent's recruitment begins to heat up.
Highly Competitive Battle For Nugent
Back on May 19, Nugent posted a graphic that included offers from 17 schools. Quite a few Florida schools were in the mix, including USF, UCF, and Florida State. If the four-star player wants to stay in his home state, he'll absolutely have that option.
Elsewhere, Nugent has offers from Deion Sanders' Colorado, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, and Indiana, just to name a few. Those last three teams all find themselves ranked extremely high in the AP Top 25, something that could sway Nugent's decision.
As for NC State, they're the latest team to extend an offer. Nugent posted, "Wow!! Blessed to receive an offer from the University of North Carolina State." Interestingly, he didn't shout anyone out or tag any of the Wolfpack's coaches. Regardless, they're one of the many teams that Nugent has to decide on.
Nugent's First Offer In Months
Usually, recruits post anytime they have an offer sent their way. Even if they don't plan on attending that school, it's a key way to build up a following and potentially even use other offers as leverage during the recruiting process.
Shockingly, NC State was Nugent's first offer since Oklahoma sent one his way on August 18. 247Sports lists March 25 as his busiest date as that's when he received offers from USF, UCF, Georgia Tech, Auburn, Western Kentucky, and Ole Miss.
It's hard to imagine a scenario where the Wolfpack can compete with a team like the Rebels or Tigers. At this stage, they might even have difficulties competing with the Knights and Bulls in Florida. That said, the Seminoles seem to be the main team that has Nugent's attention.
Florida State was the first team interested in Nugent, extending an offer on January 10. He attended their Junior Day less than one month later, and has since gone on two unofficial visits, including one earlier this month against Miami.
