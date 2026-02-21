Wolfpack Forward Quietly Reaches Career Milestone

North Carolina State came up with a huge home win over No. 16 North Carolina earlier this week to boost its postseason resume and inject some life back into the program after a couple of lackluster performances. It immediately boosted the team's confidence and the mood of the fans, but one key milestone went overlooked in the win.



Senior forward Darrion Williams scored his 1,500th career point during the rivalry game, and with all the excitement around everything else, the Wolfpack didn't even announce it until days later. But it's a significant milestone for a player who has faced plenty of ups and downs during his only season in Raleigh.



Williams Fights Off Injury to Reach Milestone



Williams scored 13 points on six-of-10 shooting in the win, limited to 16 minutes due to a graphic and bloody injury in the first half. Despite that, he returned to play one of his best games in recent weeks, becoming the 14th player to reach the milestone while playing for the Wolfpack.



"We all saw him bleeding and on the ground," freshman Matt Able said postgame. "I mean, that was pretty bad, and for him to come back out a couple of minutes later, and not only be there but play as hard as he was before he left and do everything we know he can do [was impressive]. Especially for me, seeing him go through that. If I get hit, it makes you not even feel it because you look at D-Will, and he's got stitches on his eyes, and he's still out here playing."



Williams' Journey



Feb 17, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack forward Darrion Williams (1) shoots against North Carolina Tar Heels guard Jaydon Young (4) during the second half at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

The two-time transfer has done most of his scoring for other programs, and his time at NC State has been met with some friction due to high expectations stemming from his play at Nevada and Texas Tech.



A former four-star recruit, Williams earned Mountain West Conference Freshman of the Year before transferring to Texas Tech and becoming an All-Big 12 Player. With the Red Raiders, he averaged double digits in scoring, including a team-best 15.1 points per game last season, and became a do-it-all player with respectable and impressive numbers in rebounds, assists, and steals as well.



His numbers have actually been pretty similar this year, but fans have grown weary of the time he hasn't shown up in big games, particularly after a nonconference game against Ole Miss in which he missed all eight of his shots and finished with just one point. He's also been a non-factor in games against Georgia Tech, Virginia, Pitt, and others.



Even though Williams wasn't the leading scorer on Tuesday, the hope is that the latest performance will lead to more consistency and a run from the senior leader. And what better way to start than reaching a significant milestone?

