Things CJ Bailey Needs To Improve Before Week 2
Sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey began his sophomore season in style. He threw for 318 yards, one touchdown and an interception. He also added a touchdown run in NC State's 24-17 victory over East Carolina on Thursday.
Bailey started strongly, but the ECU defense threw some different looks at him over the course of the game which began to confuse the young quarterback. There were certainly things to work on following the game and Bailey was the first to admit that.
On the latest episode of the NC State Insider Podcast, we discuss what Bailey needs to improve in order to continue his sophomore breakout in the week 2 matchup against Virginia.
Watch the Episode Here
Below are some of Bailey's most interesting thoughts and quotes following the 24-17 win.
On wide receiver Wesley Grimes' breakout performance and the duo's connection
- Bailey: "It was great to see Wesley play like that. We all knew he had it in him since last year ... This offseason showed me a lot from Wesley. He grinded. He worked hard, especially when it came to our time throwing in the offseason; he worked really hard to be what he was today. I really expected it from him. You could just see he was one of our leaders, too."
On the biggest difference in his game as a sophomore
- Bailey: "I would say my ability to take a shot downfield. I'm really taking shots and taking risks. I would say I'm also running the ball better, running the ball a little more this year and this game for the most part ..."
On what he needs to improve moving forward
- Bailey: "Being more accurate when I'm under pressure. The ball started to sail out of my hand when I was taking hits or whatever the case may be. I can be better in those situations. I've made those throws plenty of times before. Throwing under pressure, that's all it is."
On his first game with first-year offensive coordinator Kurt Roper calling plays
- Bailey: "It was very much an explosive offense. (Roper) is a smart guy. He's taught me a lot of great plays ... He's pushing the pace and he's pushing the tempo. He's not just one of those laidback guys. He understands the situations and he calls the right plays at the right times in the right moments."
