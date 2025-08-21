All Wolfpack

NC State Has Two Players on PFF's Preseason All-ACC Team

Two members of the Wolfpack are recognized on PFF's Preseason All-ACC Team, with the season right around the corner

Daniel Rios

Sep 14, 2024; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack tight end Justin Joly (15) and head coach Dave Doeren talk during the second half against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
PFF released its preseason All-ACC team with college football set to kick off this weekend with week zero. 

Two Wolflack players made the list: tight end Justin Joly and offensive tackle Jaccarius Peak. Here's the complete team list. 

PFF Preseason All-ACC Team 

QB: Cade Klubnik, Clemson

RB: Isaac Brown, Louisville

WR: Bryant Wesco Jr., Clemson

WR: Antonio Williams, Clemson

WR: Eric Rivers, Georgia Tech

TE: Justin Joly, NC State

LT: Jacarrius Peak, NC State

LG: Tomas Rimac, Virginia Tech

C: Luke Petitbon, Florida State

RG: Keylan Rutledge, Georgia Tech

RT: Francis Mauigoa, Miami (FL)

DI: Peter Woods, Clemson

DI: Darrell Jackson Jr., Florida State

EDGE: T.J. Parker, Clemson

EDGE: Rueben Bain Jr., Miami (FL)

LB: Kyle Louis, Pittsburgh

LB: Rasheem Biles, Pittsburgh

CB: Avieon Terrell, Clemson

CB: Chandler Rivers, Duke

S: Terry Moore, Duke

S: Isaiah Nwokobia, SMU

Flex D: Jeremiah Wilson, Florida State

K: Collin Rogers, SMU

P: Aidan Flintoft, Stanford

RS: Keelan Marion, Miami (FL)

LS: Will Cobb, Wake Forest

Players of the Year 

Two Clemson players earned the awards for the offensive and defensive players of the year - quarterback Cade Klubnik and defensive linemen Peter Woods. 

Both players have gained significant offseason interest with the 2025 draft ending. Woods is expected to be a top pick in the 2026 draft, and Klubnik can earn first-round buzz with a strong 2025 season. 

NC State opponents 

Most of the list is dominated by Clemson; the Tigers have a strong roster this season. The Wolfpack won't have to deal with it as they aren't slated to face Clemson in the 2025 season. 

Still, some opponents like Georgia Tech, Duke and Pittsburgh have strong units that can prove a challenge to the Wolfpack. 

Chandler River
Nov 30, 2024; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons wide receiver Horatio Fields (5) makes a catch defended by Duke Blue Devils cornerback Chandler Rivers (0) during the second half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The Yellow Jackets have a strong offense returning with quarterback Haynes King, but added serious talent in the portal at receiver with Eric Rivers and Dean Patterson from Florida. Offensive guard Keylan Rutledge earned All-ACC honors as well for the Yellow Jackets. The offense is a main reason the team has serious hype for a potential ACC Championship appearance. 

For Duke and Pittsburgh, the defensive end receives more love from the list. The Blue Devils will field a strong secondary this season and corner Chandler Rivers will headline it. The talented corner is drawing some NFL buzz before the season. Rivers' teammate, Safety Terry Moore, was also on the list. 

For Pitt, the linebacking core is the strength of the defense. Kyle Louis and Rasheem Biles, earning the honor from PFF, will look to live up to this listing and be the best linebacking duo in the ACC. 

