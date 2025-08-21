NC State Has Two Players on PFF's Preseason All-ACC Team
PFF released its preseason All-ACC team with college football set to kick off this weekend with week zero.
Two Wolflack players made the list: tight end Justin Joly and offensive tackle Jaccarius Peak. Here's the complete team list.
PFF Preseason All-ACC Team
QB: Cade Klubnik, Clemson
RB: Isaac Brown, Louisville
WR: Bryant Wesco Jr., Clemson
WR: Antonio Williams, Clemson
WR: Eric Rivers, Georgia Tech
TE: Justin Joly, NC State
LT: Jacarrius Peak, NC State
LG: Tomas Rimac, Virginia Tech
C: Luke Petitbon, Florida State
RG: Keylan Rutledge, Georgia Tech
RT: Francis Mauigoa, Miami (FL)
DI: Peter Woods, Clemson
DI: Darrell Jackson Jr., Florida State
EDGE: T.J. Parker, Clemson
EDGE: Rueben Bain Jr., Miami (FL)
LB: Kyle Louis, Pittsburgh
LB: Rasheem Biles, Pittsburgh
CB: Avieon Terrell, Clemson
CB: Chandler Rivers, Duke
S: Terry Moore, Duke
S: Isaiah Nwokobia, SMU
Flex D: Jeremiah Wilson, Florida State
K: Collin Rogers, SMU
P: Aidan Flintoft, Stanford
RS: Keelan Marion, Miami (FL)
LS: Will Cobb, Wake Forest
Players of the Year
Two Clemson players earned the awards for the offensive and defensive players of the year - quarterback Cade Klubnik and defensive linemen Peter Woods.
Both players have gained significant offseason interest with the 2025 draft ending. Woods is expected to be a top pick in the 2026 draft, and Klubnik can earn first-round buzz with a strong 2025 season.
NC State opponents
Most of the list is dominated by Clemson; the Tigers have a strong roster this season. The Wolfpack won't have to deal with it as they aren't slated to face Clemson in the 2025 season.
Still, some opponents like Georgia Tech, Duke and Pittsburgh have strong units that can prove a challenge to the Wolfpack.
The Yellow Jackets have a strong offense returning with quarterback Haynes King, but added serious talent in the portal at receiver with Eric Rivers and Dean Patterson from Florida. Offensive guard Keylan Rutledge earned All-ACC honors as well for the Yellow Jackets. The offense is a main reason the team has serious hype for a potential ACC Championship appearance.
For Duke and Pittsburgh, the defensive end receives more love from the list. The Blue Devils will field a strong secondary this season and corner Chandler Rivers will headline it. The talented corner is drawing some NFL buzz before the season. Rivers' teammate, Safety Terry Moore, was also on the list.
For Pitt, the linebacking core is the strength of the defense. Kyle Louis and Rasheem Biles, earning the honor from PFF, will look to live up to this listing and be the best linebacking duo in the ACC.
