Wolfpack Offensive Weapon Will Surge in 2025
Next season, it is going to be important for the North Carolina State Wolfpack to have a good year on the offensive side of the ball. Last season, that was one area that was not consistent for the team. They showed what they could do when the offense was clicking, but they could not put it all together. Now heading into next season, they are looking to do better in many areas on the offensive side.
It is going to be critical to see what the chemistry is like with the Wolfpack offense. They still have time to make any adjustments that they need or to make changes that will get them to have a better offense.
The season is quickly approaching, and they need to have everything set by then. So if there are any changes, they will have to come now because if they want can keep them from coming out strong.
One thing that is going to help the offense next season is getting back players from last season's team. That is something that is key for a college football team, especially now with a lot of players transferring each season. But the Wolfpack are set up well for a bounce-back season on the offensive side of the ball.
But one key player for the offense came from the transfer portal. That is tight end Cody Hardy.
"The 6-foot-4, 268-pound Hardy transferred from Elon to State in January," said Michael Clark of 247Sports. "He chose the Wolfpack over scholarship offers from , , , , and Memphis. Outside visiting the Pack, he took official visits to Auburn and Mississippi State."
"On paper, Hardy wasn't a flashy addition. As a junior in 2024, he caught six passes for 36 yards with one touchdown. Hardy totaled 10 receptions for 63 yards and a score during his Phoenix career."
"Throughout spring practice, I heard buzz about Hardy, and how he will likely play a key role for the Wolfpack in 2025. Although sources praised his blocking behind the scenes, Hardy also proved to be a consistent pass catcher during spring ball, which only increases his value and could lead to multiple tight end sets at times for the Pack."
"Heading into fall camp, there are questions about State's offensive line. I suspect there will be growing pains with the group, especially from a chemistry standpoint. However, Hardy should take some pressure off the group in the trenches when it comes to the run game."