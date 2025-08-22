When Will Wolfpack Commit Jacob Smith Debut This Season?
The North Carolina State Wolfpack has done a great job when it comes to recruiting prospects from all over, and this includes recruiting prospects from inside the state of North Carolina. One of the players that they have landed is Jacob Smith, who is a Reagan High School quarterback and baseball star who committed to the Wolfpack without much competition.
He has primed for a huge season and is expected to have a huge season in the state of North Carolina as he starts his season extremely soon. Smith and Reagan High School is currently ranked 55th in the state, and will be playing at home. They will take on Mount Tabor High School.
Mount Tabor High School is currently ranked as the 39th team in the state. Mount Tabor will enter this game as the favorite; however, was Smith's talent anything as possible as Reagan can definitely win this game, and this one will be the one to watch as the game is set to take place on Friday, August 22nd.
Following the season, Smith will join the Wolfpack and look to compete for the starting quarterback job down the line. Prior to the season, he caught up with North Carolina State Wolfpack On SI to detail of his love for the program and talk about his commitment.
“It’s special. Honestly, it’s a dream come true. If I were looking back when I was 8 years old, I would be shocked at myself. Being a kid, you always dream of playing sports your whole life. I fell in love with both baseball and football from an early age, so to work hard enough to be given the opportunity to play both at the highest level you can do it is pretty special."
"I’m grateful to be able to do it and thankful God gave me the ability to do it. It isn’t easy, so I put a ton of work in. I’m grateful for the NC State coaches for allowing me to do it and give me the opportunity to do it.”
He then would give a message to the fan base.
“I would just say my message to NC State is that you’re getting a kid who is going to put his life on the line to win ball games. I feel like that’s not the only reason to play this game, but the main reason to play this game is because you want to win. You’re getting tough, kid, who is going to work his tail off and is going to do what he can to win, but at the same time in the next couple of years, it’s going to be crazy because we've got some guys that’s going to make some noise.”
