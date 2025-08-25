Did Wolfpack Commit Markel Agguire Win His 2nd Game?
The North Carolina State Wolfpack continue to do their thing when it comes to the 2026 recruiting class on the defensive side of the football. They have landed many different players from many different states, including multiple players from the same exact state, with one of the states that they have been targeting heavily being the state of Georgia, which is arguably the best state when it comes to high school football.
The state of Georgia continues to produce the best prospects in the nation, as well as a few other states just to name a few would include North Carolina, Texas, California, Georgia, and Florida are some of the bes protectt.
The Wolfpack continues to do their job at the safety position, which is the position they have done the best at as they have landed for safeties, but not only that, their top commits in the class are all at the safety position, as the four best commitments in their class ranking-wise are at the safety position.
One of the players that they landed at the safety position is Markel Aguirre, who is a high school football star at Luella High School. The North Carolina State Wolfpack star recently started his season off on the wrong foot as they were defeated in their season opener.
Luckily for the talent of the prospect, though he had a second chance to get back on the right foot as he participated in his week two game on Friday, but would ultimately fall short once again as they got off to a bad start in the game and could never bounce back. Acquire in his program lost to Carver, who pushed their record to 2-0, while Luella High School pushed their record to 0-2.
Luella has given up more than 50 points this season and has yet to put a point on the board, as they will look to do that this upcoming week when they play their third matchup, which will be another matchup to watch if you want to key to Markel Aguirre's development.
They will be playing against Commerce. This will be something to watch as they are currently winless as well, so both teams will be chasing their first win of the season and what could be a close match-up with Luella High School going to Commerce for the game. Acquire will be hoping to change his season around as there's still plenty of time left to do so.
