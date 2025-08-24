Did NC State Commit D'Various Surratt Win on Friday Night?
The North Carolina State Wolfpack had many different commits playing in a football game on Saturday. Some have already played a game and others still a White their first high school football game of the season. However, there were multiple players and schools that made their season debut on Friday, including their highest-rated commit in the class.
That commit, being a player from inside the state of North Carolina, which was one of the states that made their debut on Friday as the highest rate to commit for the North Carolina State Wolfpack, had his debut game and went out with a bang.
The player that is being discussed is D'Various Surratt, who is the safety prospect from Crest High School in the state of North Carolina and has been committed to the North Carolina State Wolfpack for quite some time now.
The Wolfpack car committed back on July 1, as he didn't make it to the Fourth of July. Surratt is a three-star recruit, but has the potential to be bumped to a four-star, as he is one of the better-ranked players in the class. According to 247Sports, he is, in fact, the best commit in the 2026 recruiting class.
He helped lead his team to a great start on Friday as Crest High School held its first high school football competition. They walked away with a major win as the score finished 55 to 14 in the final. Crest was expected to win as they were the favorites entering the game. They were ranked as the 24th best team in the state of North Carolina, while the team they were playing, which was Burns High School was ranked inside the top-60.
Surratt and his high school football program will be taking on an even better team come next week as they will be playing yet another Friday night game, but this time they will be playing the 35th-ranked Shelby High School and their talented players that has allowed them to become one of the better teams in the state of North Carolina.
Shelby High School started the season off with a loss as they lost the Kings Mountain High School; however, they will be a tough team for Crest High School come next week as the game will be played in Kings Mountain's home stadium.
