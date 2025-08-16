Could This Transfer Linebacker Be a Major 2025 Contributor?
Reports continue to trickle out from North Carolina State football's fall camp before the season opener in less than two weeks. Murmurs of emerging players proved to be true when head coach Dave Doeren took the podium to discuss one of the team's intrasquad scrimmages from a week ago.
According to his coach, transfer linebacker AJ Richardson looked the part of a starting linebacker in the last scrimmage.
After the Wolfpack struggled against the run in 2024, an improved linebacker corps could go a long way in alleviating some of the pressure from the defensive line.
Tackle Machine
Richardson joined the Wolfpack after spending two seasons with the FCS program at Norfolk State. The linebacker was something of a tackling machine with the Spartans.
In his freshman season, Richardson was named to the FCS freshman All-American team and earned All-MEAC second team honors. He led his team in tackles with 69 across 11 games. His efforts included 11 tackles for loss, two sacks, two pass breakups, three fumble recoveries and a forced fumble.
He followed up his strong freshman season with an even better sophomore campaign. He led the MEAC in tackles with 100 in the season and was named to the All-MEAC team again.
Richardson enrolled at NC State in January and has been working with the team since.
Role in Raleigh
The Norfolk State transfer will likely slot in behind returner Caden Fordham as the team's rotation middle linebacker. Fordham is coming off a fairly significant knee injury, so it's easy to see the team slowly working his snap count up as the season moves along.
Richardson provides some flexibility there. While his previous success has mostly been against weaker FCS talent, he clearly has a nose for the ball and can bring down offensive players very well. He was one of the two defenders Doeren said stood out in last week's scrimmage, the other being Wyoming transfer defensive end Sabastian Harsh.
The Wolfpack brought in Northwestern linebacker Kenny Soares Jr. to also provide depth in the linebacker room in 2025. If Fordham's knee proves to be a more fickle injury than expected, both Soares and Richardson could be key contributors in the coming season.
Be sure to follow @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker on X (Formerly known as Twitter) for all of your NC State football updates, breakdowns, game recaps and more during the 2025 season.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.