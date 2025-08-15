Doeren Reveals a Strength for NC State Football
NC State football coach Dave Doeren has a reputation for playing his cards close to the chest when it comes to preseason preparation. The team rarely reveals information about position battles, schematic changes and development other than vague, second-hand practice reports from players and some staff.
Doeren spoke to members of the media following Wednesday's practice and revealed some strengths of the team without going into great detail.
What Did Doeren Reveal?
The coach was asked to comment on any ongoing position battles, but declined to go into specifics.
"I'm excited about the depth and the competition," Doeren said. "We have really good competition right now on both sides of the football and I told the staff that yesterday."
With numerous additions to the roster paired with a younger group, questions about depth have been circulating around the program. Doeren seemed confident it wouldn't be a major issue for the Wolfpack in 2025.
"From the specialists all the way through the position groups, it's been refreshing," Doeren said of the depth. "Sometimes when you get to your twos and then your threes, there's a massive drop-off and we're not seeing that."
He added that the group, from top to bottom, has played hard and seems to be grasping what the coaching staff's primary points of emphasis are better than groups he's coached in the past.
"It's been a fun training camp, competitively," Doeren said.
Hotly Contested Practices
A week before, Doeren spoke about the heated competition going on in fall camp, members of the wide receiver group and defensive back group alluded to an ongoing battle between the two.
"We've been battling it out," defensive back Devon Marshall said. "I feel like the defensive backs have been winning."
The receivers for NC State are a younger and inexperienced bunch, so trial by fire can be expected heading into the season. However, both the defensive backs and wide receivers fit the mold of depth Doeren talked about.
Two freshmen, Teddy Hoffman and Je'rel Bolder, could be poised to make an impact in the passing game at wide receiver. The defensive backfield is loaded with transfer talent, looking to turn around a defense that struggled mightily in 2024.
The word from the players helps piece together the puzzle that is the 2025 NC State football team. With Doeren's indication that depth could be a strength, the Wolfpack could be ready to contend again in the coming season.
