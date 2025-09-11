How NC State Will Handle the Demon Deacon Defense
RALEIGH, N.C. -- In a standalone game on Thursday night, NC State and Wake Forest will face off as 2-0 teams looking to prove they are better than people perceived them to be before the games began.
The Wolfpack began its season with one-score wins over in-state rival East Carolina and the Virginia Cavaliers in a unique non-conference game. Wake Forest escaped in a 10-9 win over Kennesaw State before blowing out the Western Carolina Catamounts 42-10 in the second week of the season.
Despite playing suspect competition through the first two weeks, Wake Forest's defense under first-year head coach Jake Dickert has been strong. It's another power conference defensive unit for sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey to try to diagnose as he rises to stardom.
By the Numbers
The Demon Deacons are off to a statistically strong start on the defensive side of the football. Through the first two weeks, Dickert's squad has allowed 272.5 yards per game, good for sixth in the ACC. The defense allowed just 353 passing yards in those opening wins, averaging 176.5 yards allowed.
Wake Forest trails only the California Golden Bears in points allowed with 19, while Cal has allowed just 18 points. In comparison to the Wolfpack defense, the bend-don't-break mindset from first-year defensive coordinator DJ Eliot has caused some inflated yardage numbers, allowing 463.5 yards per game and 24 points per game.
Days before the game, Dickert stated how important applying pressure will be against Bailey and the Wolfpack offense. Wake Forest started strong up front, sacking opposing quarterbacks seven times in the first two games. While State applied pressure in key moments, its only produced just one sack in the 2025 season.
Pressure is the Key
Wake Forest is much stronger up front than it is in the secondary. Pressuring the quarterback will be critical if the defense wants to slow down NC State's rapidly improving offense. The team's two key defensive linemen are both imports from other programs, much like NC State's Sabastian Harsh (Wyoming) and Cian Slone (Utah State).
Junior Langston Hardy came over from UConn, while the Demon Deacons added senior Jayden Loving after he spent the last two seasons with Western Kentucky.
The duo has been a revelation for Wake in its first year, combining for 4.5 sacks through the team's first two games. The Wolfpack offensive line will need to step up in pass protection to handle Wake Forest's downhill pass rushers, who have had great success early in the 2025 season.
Under defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton, the Demon Deacons emphasized imrpoving the front line defense, again, in a similar manner to NC State. In terms of production, Wake Forest has had more success than the Wolfpack has in the early stages of the season.
Containing the Pass Catchers
Bailey took what the Virginia defense gave him. That Cavaliers group had some size in the secondary, causing some hesitation to push the ball down the field for the Wolfpack in the same way it did against ECU in the season opener.
In the two-deep, Wake Forest's secondary doesn't have the same size advantage Virginia did over the Wolfpack. The unit is led by veteran safety Nick Andersen, who currently leads the Demon Deacons in tackles through the first two games.
The two starting cornerbacks both transferred in, with Lardarius Webb Jr. coming in from South Alabama and Karon Prunty coming in from North Carolina A&T. Junior defensive back Zamari Stevenson is the only member of the Demon Deacon defense to intercept a pass in 2025, so don't expect the group to be filled with ball hawks.
While the team had early success against passing offenses, both of the team's opening opponents have been limited in the passing game. Kennesaw State has accumulated just 331 passing yards through two games. Wake Forest allowed over 100 yards to one of Kennesaw State's receivers, so the secondary clearly can be prone against stronger pass catchers.
In review, Wake Forest truly hasn't seen competition to the level of NC State, especially offensively. Bailey poses major problems for a vulnerable secondary, especially after he had success against an oversized Virginia secondary. NC State could have problems with Wake Forest's pass rush, however.
For all of your NC State football coverage, ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.