Major Issue Arises For NC State Despite Win
RALEIGH, N.C. -- In the season opener against East Carolina, NC State held the Pirates to 6-of-16 on third down conversions and 30 total rushing yards. Despite winning the game Saturday against Virginia, everything flipped for the Wolfpack defensively.
Virginia dominated on the ground and on third down, with the latter supposedly being a major point of emphasis throughout the offseason and the week ahead of the game. First-year defensive coordinator DJ Eliot and his unit came up in the clutch in the second half after some key adjustments, however.
NC State held on to win 35-31, but the third-down woes that emerged are a major long-term concern.
Looking at the Numbers
Third down efficiency was a major point of discussion in the week leading up the matchup against Virginia. Eliot laid out his goals: win 70% of third-and-longs, 55% of third-and-mediums and 30% of third-and-shorts.
The Wolfpack did anything but that, as Virginia made first down conversions on 13 of its 19 third down situations. One of the failures ended with a rushing touchdown on a fourth down as well.
The distance didn't matter either. Virginia finished the game with an average third-down distance of 6.1 yards and still converted nearly 70% of those plays. The Cavaliers ran the ball six times on third down and ran for a whopping 103 yards. The Wolfpack allowed 70 fewer yards in an entire game against ECU.
What Went Wrong?
Despite the win, the Wolfpack defense remained disappointed in its effort after the game. The search for answers began as soon as the post-game press conference.
- "We’ve just got to win our one-on-one’s up front and get after the quarterback. There’s no other way of saying it," defensive end Sabastian Harsh said. "I hold a lot of that responsibility against the quarterback. Up front, we’ve got to win our one-on-one’s, help out the back end coverage and play in tandem."
The linebacker corps struggled mightily, specifically Caden Fordham and Sean Brown. Virginia was able to capitalize on holes left open by the linebackers while the edges actually performed admirably.
NC State improved in the second half, holding Virginia to closer to 50% on third down, but the damage had already shellshocked much of the Wolfpack defense. According to Harsh and Cian Slone, Fordham and Brown led a rallying cry at halftime.
- "Those guys have been our heartbeat on the defense since I first got here," Slone said. "They just kept on being them, and they pull everyone up to the standard. We really needed that when we came out flat in the first half."
Improving in third-down situations will be critical if the Wolfpack wants to continue to win early in the 2025 season.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.