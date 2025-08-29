NC State's Doeren Honors College Football Legend
While college football season returned a weekend ago in a smaller fashion than normal, it's back in full force with the opening slate of games from Thursday to Monday this week. NC State kicked off the weekend with its opener on Thursday night against East Carolina.
However, one of the major events of the weekend will take place away from the field. ESPN's massively popular "College GameDay Show" will be saying goodbye to one of its staples this Saturday. Former coach turned broadcaster Lee Corso will be retiring officially after one last show in Columbus, Ohio.
College football players, coaches and media figures around the country have chimed in to pay their respects to Corso before he stops putting mascot helmets on for ESPN. Doeren was no exception.
Honoring a Legend
Ahead of NC State's matchup with ECU, Doeren was asked about Corso and his impact on college football over the years.
"There's a comedic element to what he does that I think some of us really appreciate," Doeren said. “Some people are serious, serious, serious, serious and having that comedic element as a commentator. I just appreciated his energy, his enthusiasm and love for the sport.”
Corso joined ESPN and College GameDay when Doeren was just a 16-year-old in 1987, likely without any idea he would one day be coaching one of the teams Corso would pick for and against every weekend on national television. Both Corso and Doeren spent time at Northern Illinois as head coaches, with very different degrees of success. The latter left Illinois as one of the Huskies' most successful coaches ever, while Corso left with a 4-6-1 record before a brief stint in the USFL in 1985.
“I like a good comedy, so when he gets up there and does his thing, ‘Not so fast, my friend,’ I love that,” Doeren said. “I’m going to miss him a lot and I’m sure a lot of people will.”
Corso slowed down over the last 15 years, but still captivated American audiences with his incredible charisma. Because Doeren and the Wolfpack played on Thursday night, the coach will get one last chance to watch Corso put either the Buckeye or Longhorn helmet on before riding off into the sunset.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.