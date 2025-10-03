After Two ACC Losses, NC State Eyes Turnaround
Two straight losses. A position any team in any sport doesn't want to see themselves in. NC State is in that reality right now, coming off back-to-back losses to ACC teams in Duke and Virginia Tech.
On top of it all, the team is facing interior noise with the passing of DJ Eliot’s daughter. Eliot lost his daughter, Drue, who passed away after a five-year fight with cancer. It’s all a mixed bag of emotions for the Wolfpack program, and on top of it all, the fans aren’t happy with the on-field results.
Linebacker Kenny Soares Jr. talked to the media this week and expressed how he’s moving on from the disappointing loss this past weekend.
- “Honestly, it’s been great,” Soares said. “You’ve got to have the mentality to never look back. After Sunday, when you watch the film, that’s the end of the last game. You just move on to the next week and prepare for the next opponent. To be 1-0 every single week.”
The opponent the Wolfpack will face this week, to give them a chance to go 1-0 this week, is an FCS team, the Campbell Fighting Camels. The Camels have struggled this season, having a 1-4 record and losing to East Carolina 56-3 in week two.
It’s hard to project how an FBS team will match up with an FCS team, but using the East Carolina score as any indication. NC State should be able to take care of business after they beat the Pirates 24-17 to open up the season.
Head coach Dave Doeren has made it clear this game is about “us.” he wants the team to focus on themselves and improve upon their areas of weakness.
Tackling is one of them.
- “I would just say for us we need to tackle better and get people to the ground,” Soares said. “It’s one of the hiccups we’ve had on our defense the past couple of weeks. We’ve been harnessing ourselves and making sure that we're holding each other accountable in practice, whether we’re in shoulder pads or just helmets. It’s about getting our feet through tackles, bringing our hips and pads, keeping our feet under you and everything like that.”
The Camels will present the chance to work on fundamentals, but it doesn't mean the Wolfpack can assume they’ll win. They’ll have to play hard and, most importantly, do their job.
- “They’re a really great team, and we definitely respect them as a program,” Soares said. “We have to go out there and own our role and just be able to do our job and be where we need to be to keep ourselves accountable for our opportunity that we have in front of us.”
