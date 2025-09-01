How NC State's Young Players Did in Week 1
RALEIGH, N.C. -- North Carolina State and head coach Dave Doeren likely wanted a little bit more cushion in the 24-17 win over ECU on Thursday. The season opener, for many teams, is a time to throw young players into the fire and see what you have.
ECU made it difficult for the Wolfpack to truly test its young players because the Pirates simply wouldn't go away. However, due to depth issues and performances in fall camp, several true and redshirt freshmen were thrown into the fire early and often at Carter-Finley Stadium.
Who were the top freshmen performers for NC State in the win?
Wide Receiver Teddy Hoffmann, True Freshman
Hoffmann's performance has been covered from start to finish. The wide receiver pushed the veterans of the receiver group throughout fall camp, in large part due to a blossoming connection with fellow Floridian CJ Bailey at quarterback.
The freshman pass catcher showed off his skills throughout the win and proved himself as one of the more consistent options for Bailey. Hoffmann caught five passes for 93 yards, including a 50-yard snag along the sideline in traffic.
"He’s another one who came into offseason working hard. He put in a lot of work to do what he did today as well. He made a lot of contact catches and a lot of plays for us, and we needed those," Bailey said about the receiver.
Running Back Duke Scott, Redshirt Freshman
Scott's athleticism earned him tremendous praise throughout the offseason. He earned some reps in the opener for the Wolfpack. The running back wasn't able to do much with his touches, rushing for 13 yards on just four attempts.
The running back never got a chance to show his speed off during kick or punt returns, as the Wolfpack weren't able to run a kickoff back and did not return any of ECU's punts.
Defensive End Chase Bond, Redshirt Freshman
The pass rush was one of the highlights of the game for the Wolfpack, and Bond contributed to those efforts. The freshman played just 14 snaps but did enough to catch the eye of his head coach.
"Chase Bond got in the game, made some plays in the backfield. It was good to see him. He’s been super consistent," Doeren said.
Bond finished with two tackles including a huge tackle for loss on an end around attempt by the Pirates.
Safety Ronnie Royal III, Redshirt Freshman
Royal was a surprise starter when NC State finally released the depth chart for the opener. There was stiff competition within the defensive back room throughout fall camp, but Royal spoke in the week prior to the game as if he'd likely be more of a rotational piece.
He ended playing all 79 defensive snaps for the Wolfpack in the opener. It was an up-and-down day for the young safety. He finished with a pair of tackles, but came away with a PFF grade of 54.6 for the game.
He'll need to improve if he wants to continue to be the team's starting free safety.
