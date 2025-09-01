All Wolfpack

How NC State's Young Players Did in Week 1

The Wolfpack played several redshirt freshmen and true freshmen in the season-opening win over ECU.

Tucker Sennett

Aug 28, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; East Carolina Pirates defensive back Rasheed Reason (17) attempts to tackle North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Teddy Hoffmann (12) during the first half of the game at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
RALEIGH, N.C. -- North Carolina State and head coach Dave Doeren likely wanted a little bit more cushion in the 24-17 win over ECU on Thursday. The season opener, for many teams, is a time to throw young players into the fire and see what you have.

ECU made it difficult for the Wolfpack to truly test its young players because the Pirates simply wouldn't go away. However, due to depth issues and performances in fall camp, several true and redshirt freshmen were thrown into the fire early and often at Carter-Finley Stadium.

Who were the top freshmen performers for NC State in the win?

Teddy Hoffman
Aug 28, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Teddy Hoffmann (12) catches the ball in the air guarded by East Carolina Pirates defensive back Rasheed Reason (17) during the first half of the game at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Wide Receiver Teddy Hoffmann, True Freshman

Hoffmann's performance has been covered from start to finish. The wide receiver pushed the veterans of the receiver group throughout fall camp, in large part due to a blossoming connection with fellow Floridian CJ Bailey at quarterback.

The freshman pass catcher showed off his skills throughout the win and proved himself as one of the more consistent options for Bailey. Hoffmann caught five passes for 93 yards, including a 50-yard snag along the sideline in traffic.

Aug 28, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Teddy Hoffmann (12) celebrates a down during the first half of the game against East Carolina Pirates at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

"He’s another one who came into offseason working hard. He put in a lot of work to do what he did today as well. He made a lot of contact catches and a lot of plays for us, and we needed those," Bailey said about the receiver.

Duke Scot
Aug 28, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack running back Jayden Scott (4) runs during the warmups prior to the game against East Carolina Pirates at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Running Back Duke Scott, Redshirt Freshman

Scott's athleticism earned him tremendous praise throughout the offseason. He earned some reps in the opener for the Wolfpack. The running back wasn't able to do much with his touches, rushing for 13 yards on just four attempts.

The running back never got a chance to show his speed off during kick or punt returns, as the Wolfpack weren't able to run a kickoff back and did not return any of ECU's punts.

Chase Bon
Aug 28, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack defensive end Chase Bond (92) celebrates a sack against East Carolina Pirates quarterback Mike Wright Jr. (11) during the first half of the game at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Defensive End Chase Bond, Redshirt Freshman

The pass rush was one of the highlights of the game for the Wolfpack, and Bond contributed to those efforts. The freshman played just 14 snaps but did enough to catch the eye of his head coach.

"Chase Bond got in the game, made some plays in the backfield. It was good to see him. He’s been super consistent," Doeren said.

Bond finished with two tackles including a huge tackle for loss on an end around attempt by the Pirates.

Safety Ronnie Royal III, Redshirt Freshman

Royal was a surprise starter when NC State finally released the depth chart for the opener. There was stiff competition within the defensive back room throughout fall camp, but Royal spoke in the week prior to the game as if he'd likely be more of a rotational piece.

He ended playing all 79 defensive snaps for the Wolfpack in the opener. It was an up-and-down day for the young safety. He finished with a pair of tackles, but came away with a PFF grade of 54.6 for the game.

He'll need to improve if he wants to continue to be the team's starting free safety.

