Which NC State Player Was Tagged as an ESPN Sleeper?
As 'talking season' begins to wrap up, outlets and analysts around the country are making their final bold predictions before the games actually start. Ranging from win predictions to College Football Playoff brackets, everyone wants to get their final thoughts out.
ESPN's Adam Rittenberg released his 43 college football sleepers on Wednesday. A member of the NC State program was included in the list.
Redshirt sophomore running back Hollywood Smothers made the cut as one of Rittenberg's sleepers. The dynamic rusher returned to NC State after showing tremendous promise down the stretch of the 2024 season.
Why Smothers?
Smothers put together a strong season despite being limited in playing time early in the year. By the end of the 2024 campaign, he had rushed for 571 yards on 89 carries and added six touchdowns on the ground. He also performed well in the passing game, with 19 catches for 263 yards and a pair of touchdown receptions.
"Smothers came on strong during ACC play last season, emerging as NC State's primary running back during the second half of the season. A former ESPN 300 recruit at Oklahoma, Smothers averaged 6.3 yards per carry or better in four of his final five games, and had five rushing touchdowns and a receiving touchdown," Rittenberg wrote.
"He had more than 100 all-purpose yards in four of the last six games, and had the sixth-best yards-per-carry mark (6.4) in team history. Smothers had two runs of longer than 50 yards and finished with 139 rushing yards and 42 receiving yards against East Carolina in the Military Bowl."
The Coaches are Counting on Smothers
Smothers comes into the season expected to have a much larger role within NC State's offense. First-year coordinator Kurt Roper is banking on a big year from the running back and head coach Dave Doeren seems confident Smothers is capable of one.
"He's going to get the ball a lot more so he's a playmaker, he'll make a lot of things happen," NC State Doeren told ESPN. "He'll make a lot of things happen. Yeah, he can turn a little play into a big play pretty fast. He's explosive. He is really fast, he's tough, he's a smart football player. He sees things really well."
Smother hauled in several preseason nods on various watchlists for awards during the preseason festivities. While the national football media began to take notice of the young running back, he'll still want to put on a show for fans who haven't had the Hollywood experience yet.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.