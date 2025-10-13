How Other Results From the Weekend Impacted NC State
NC State went to South Bend, Indiana, with a chance to upset No. 16 Notre Dame, but failed. The Wolfpack fell apart in the second half, as the offense couldn't move the ball efficiently down the field.
The loss dropped NC State to 4-3 heading into a bye week. Unfortunately for the Wolfpack, the schedule doesn't get any easier in the coming weeks. The next few opponents for Dave Doeren and the Pack seem to be hitting their stride as NC State tries to regain its footing.
On this episode of the NC State Insider Podcast, we look at some of the results across the ACC and the impact they had on the Wolfpack both this weekend and moving into the future.
Doeren spoke about some of the Wolfpack's major issues following the loss. If NC State wants to survive the next stretch and still make a bowl game, it'll need to correct some of these failures during the bye week.
On what went wrong offensively
- "I thought we had four or five down the field throws that we've been making, and at least having a chance to make plays on and that just didn't happen today. Unfortunately, when you get man free as much as we did today, you're gonna have to be able to win some one-on-ones down the field."
- "Teddy (Hoffmann) made a couple plays for us, but we had Noah (Rogers) deep. We had (Justin) Joly deep. Not one of those today we connected on."
On sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey's struggles during the game
- "CJ was off a little today. I mean, there's no other way to say it and I told him that in the locker room. He's a great player and he's played really good for us this year. I'm not blaming him at any point, but you know, he has huge expectations for himself and so do we. I felt like we could run by their DBs and we did. Every other game, guys have paid for that and we just didn't make them pay today."
On the issues with playing complimentary football
- "I wish I had the answer. It's not because we don't talk about it every week. That's what I told the guys in there. We've had games where we played lights out on defense, had games where we played lights out on offense. Had games where special teams was really poor."
- "We need to put all three phases together, and it's a five-game season now. That's going to be the focus of things, finishing with three-phase football, complimentary football, and getting better."
