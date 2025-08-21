Breaking Down the Toughest Defenses on NC State’s 2025 Schedule
The college football season is just about ready to kick off. Week zero is here, and already, top-25 matchups will be on the TV screens. It only means one thing for NC State fans: a rematch with East Carolina is on the horizon, meaning football is back.
NC State will face a lot of tough competition in the 2025 season. Quarterback CJ Bailey enters his second year with the program, and fans hope he can make a jump in his development, solidifying himself as one of the ACC's best.
Here's a projection of the top-three defenses the Wolfpack will face in 2025.
No. 3 Miami
NC State will travel to Hard Rock Stadium to face Miami on Nov. 10th. Pass rusher Rueben Bain Jr. headlines the Hurricanes' defense, ranked as one of the top edges in the country before the season.
Bain Jr. was named the ACC defensive freshman of the Year as a true freshman, and in 2024 was an All-ACC honorable mention. He's gotten serious NFL buzz and will ensure the Hurricane defense is a problem.
The main reason Miami is lower on this list is that most of its secondary are new faces within the program. The team completely rebuilt the back-end of the defense, so it's unclear how they'll mesh together during the season.
No. 2 Duke
The Blue Devils' secondary may be one of the best in the country. It was ranked eighth according to Pro Football Focus's top-10 secondaries list entering the 2025 season. The headliner is corner Chandler Rivers, who brings a versatile play-style that can play on the outside and shift inside as a nickel defender.
Alongside him is Terry Moore, who is also on a PFF list and among the top 50 players in the country. Moore is ranked No. 50 on the list, with Rivers coming in at No. 33. He led all Power Four safeties with a 90.1 PFF overall grade.
Joining the two this season is Sam Houston's transfer safety, Caleb Weaver. Weaver is another insightful defensive back ready to cause havoc on the defensive side of the ball.
No. 1 Notre Dame
The best defense the Wolfpack will face is none other than the Fighting Irish. The team lost some pieces to the NFL last season, but is filled again with talent ready to take the nation by storm.
Notre Dame boasts one of the best cornerbacks in the nation, along with Leonard Moore, who was impressive in his true freshman season. Alongside him is junior corner Christian Gray, who has also been impressive in his own right.
The Fighting Irish secondary will certainly prove a challenge for Bailey in his second year as a starter in college football. The Wolfpack certainly has its hands full when it travels to South Bend.
