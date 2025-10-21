SI

Full College Football Bowl Schedule for 2025 Season

College football bowl season returns this December.

The Rose Bowl will take place on Jan. 1 this season.
The Rose Bowl will take place on Jan. 1 this season.

There is still over a month remaining in the 2025 college football regular season, but it's never too early to start looking ahead to bowl season.

To qualify for a bowl game and the opportunity to compete in the postseason, teams generally must hold at least a .500 record and six wins against Division I opponents. No more than one of those wins can take place against a scholarship-awarding FCS team.

If there aren't enough teams to fill all the bowl-game spots, then teams can be chosen to play in a bowl game if they (in order) were knocked below .500 after losing in the conference championship game, would have been bowl eligible had an FCS opponent gave out enough scholarships, were a 6–7 teams that did not play in a conference championship game, moving from the FCS to FBS, or went 5–7, selected in order of their Academic Progress Rate.

As teams look to secure at least six wins and a winning record to become bowl eligible, here's a look at the college football bowl game schedule this year.

When does bowl season start?

This year's slate of bowl games will once again begin in December, with the first couple games taking place on Dec. 13, a week after the conference championship games. Bowl games will take place from Dec. 13 to Jan. 2, except for the bowl games which are part of the College Football Playoff tournament, which will run from Dec. 31 to Jan. 9.

Full list of bowl game dates and locations

Bowl Game

Date

Time/TV (ET)

Location

Cricket Celebration Bowl

Dec. 13

Noon, ABC

Atlanta, GA

LA Bowl

Dec. 13

9 p.m., ESPN

Inglewood, CA

IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl

Dec. 16

9 p.m., ESPN

Montgomery, AL

StaffDNA Cure Bowl

Dec. 17

5 p.m., ESPN

Orlando, FL

68 Ventures Bowl

Dec. 17

8:30 p.m., ESPN

Mobile, AL

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Dec. 19

Noon, ESPN

Conway, SC

Gasparilla Bowl

Dec. 19

3:30 p.m., ESPN

Tampa, FL

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Dec. 22

2 p.m., ESPN

Boise, ID

Boca Raton Bowl

Dec. 23

2 p.m., ESPN

Boca Raton, FL

New Orleans Bowl

Dec. 23

5:30 p.m., ESPN

New Orleans, LA

Frisco Bowl

Dec. 23

9 p.m., ESPN

Frisco, TX

Hawai'i Bowl

Dec. 24

8 p.m., ESPN

Honolulu, HI

Sports Bowl

Dec. 26

1 p.m., ESPN

Detroit MI

Rate Bowl

Dec. 26

4:30 p.m., ESPN

Phoenix, AZ

First Responder Bowl

Dec. 26

8 p.m., ESPN

Dallas, TX

Military Bowl

Dec. 27

11 a.m., ESPN

Annapolis, MD

Pinstripe Bowl

Dec. 27

12 p.m., ABC

Bronx, NY

Fenway Bowl

Dec. 27

2:15 p.m., ESPN

Boston, MA

Pop-Tarts Bowl

Dec. 27

3:30 p.m., ABC

Orlando, FL

Arizona Bowl

Dec. 27

4:30 p.m., CW Network

Tuscon, AZ

New Mexico Bowl

Dec. 27

5:45 p.m., ESPN

Albuquerque, NM

Gator Bowl

Dec. 27

7:30 p.m., ABC

Jacksonville, FL

Texas Bowl

Dec. 27

9:15 p.m., ESPN

Houston, TX

Birmingham Bowl

Dec. 29

2 p.m., ESPN

Birmingham, AL

Independence Bowl

Dec. 30

2 p.m., ESPN

Shrevport, LA

Music City Bowl

Dec. 30

5:30 p.m., ESPN

Nashville, TN

Alamo Bowl

Dec. 30

9 p.m., ESPN

San Antonio, TX

ReliaQuest Bowl

Dec. 31

12 p.m., ESPN

Tampa, FL

Sun Bowl

Dec. 31

2 p.m., CBS

El Paso, TX

Citrus Bowl

Dec. 31

3 p.m., ABC

Orlando, FL

Las Vegas Bowl

Dec. 31

3:30 p.m., ESPN

Las Vegas, NV

Armed Forces Bowl

Jan. 2

1 p.m., ESPN

Forth Worth, TX

Liberty Bowl

Jan. 2

4:30 p.m., ESPN

Memphis, TN

Mayo Bowl

Jan. 2

8 p.m., ESPN

Charlotte, NC

Holiday Bowl

Jan. 2

8 p.m., Fox

San Diego, CA

CFP bowl game schedule

Both the quarterfinals and semifinals of the CFP will be bowl games, including three of the iconic New Year's Day bowl games. The first round of the CFP will take place on Dec. 19 and Dec. 20 at the host team's stadium, and the national championship game will be held at Hard Rock Stadium on Jan. 19.

Bowl Game

Date

Round

Time/TV (ET)

Location

Cotton Bowl

Dec. 31

Quarterfinals

7:30 p.m., ESPN

Arlington, TX

Orange Bowl

Jan. 1

Quarterfinals

12 p.m., ESPN

Miami Gardens, FL

Rose Bowl

Jan. 1

Quarterfinals

4 p.m., ESPN

Pasadena, CA

Sugar Bowl

Jan. 1

Quarterfinals

8 p.m., ESPN

New Orleans, LA

Fiesta Bowl

Jan. 8

Semifinals

7:30 p.m., ESPN

Glendale, AZ

Peach Bowl

Jan. 9

Semifinals

7:30 p.m., ESPN

Atlanta, GA

CFP Championship

Jan. 19

Championship

7:30 p.m., ESPN

Miami Gardens, FL

