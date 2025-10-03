NC State's Areas With Room For Improvement Against Campbell
NC State has a major opportunity to correct some major issues in Week 6. The Wolfpack is scheduled to face the Campbell Fighting Camels of the Coastal Athletic Association at Carter-Finley Stadium on Saturday.
Bouncing back after back-to-back losses is imperative for Dave Doeren and the Wolfpack for many reasons and an FCS opponent provides the team with room to grow in the game. With injuries plaguing the defense, many younger and more inexperienced players are set to get critical reps for the Pack in the matchup.
On this episode of the NC State Insider Podcast, host Tucker Sennett breaks down the areas the Wolfpack must improve against Campbell to have some confidence heading into a Week 7 matchup against Notre Dame.
Watch the episode here
Doeren received lots of criticism in the days following the loss to Virginia Tech, but remained resolute in his belief of his team throughout the week. The head coach spoke to the media Thursday about some of the issues the team will work to correct against Campbell, as well as some of the players he expects to step up.
Here is a partial transcript of that press conference:
On the team's mindset during practice throughout the week following the Virginia Tech loss
- Doeren: "They want to win. You have two tough weeks, results-wise, and the resolve of this team hasn't changed. They want to get better. When you leave things on the field from week to week, whether you win or lose, it's always the same with the coaches. You want to get that stuff off the film ultimately."
- "As a coach, your film is your resume and we don't like how it looks. Right now, we've got to get it better. Coaching better, playing better. As I said in my press conference, it's a huge focus on fundamentals."
On freshmen linebackers Ke'Von Carter and LaCorian Hodge stepping up with injuries to other players
- Doeren: "Both playing high school football in Texas, it's a year-round sport. They have football blocks down there where, all year round, you're coached. Their ability to come in and learn scheme and they played against great competition, so there isn't any fear factor of who they're playing against. They learn ball fast."
- "From a football IQ standpoint, they're ahead of the curve for a lot of the freshmen we get and that's why we've been able to play them."
On Charlton Warren filling in as the primary defensive coordinator during DJ Eliot's absence
- Doeren: "He's experienced. He's done this multiple times. It wasn't like 'OK, how do I do this?' He knows exactly how to plan a practice. He knows how to talk to the assistant coaches from that chair. With the players, he knows what to demand.
- "He's been like that since he got here for DJ. They've been able to divide and conquer in some ways, where (DJ's) with the front and he's with the back end. It's been very seamless and we're lucky to have a guy with that kind of experience on our staff for when something like this happens."
