Wolfpack Target Deron Rippey Sets Official Visit Slate
The North Carolina State Wolfpack have been searching for the first commit in the 2026 class, as the NC State Wolfpack have been looking to bring the best of the best in the 2026 class to help Will Wade with his job at NC State.
The standard and the bar have been set extremely high. With the standard being high, their recruiting tactics have to be high. They will be looking to land the best of the best in many different states, including the in-state prospects, but also prospects from all over the place. The NC State Wolfpack is targeting one of the best players from the state of New Jersey. That player is Deron Rippey JR.
Rippey is a very talented guard from the state of New Jersey, as he attends Blair Academy High School. He is a 6-foot-2 frame with many different schools after him. This is because he is rated as one of the highest-rated prospects in the nation.
According to 247Sports Composite, the NC State Wolfpack target is rated as the 17th best player in the nation, the second best point guard, and the first best player in the state of New Jersey. The Blairstown, New Jersey guard is looking for one of the better teams in the nation to pick him up, but the decision won't be made lightly.
He has scheduled a visit to many of the nation's best programs, as he will likely take all of these visits before making his decision. He has scheduled a visit with a total of 10 programs. He will be visiting the following schools.
• Miami
• North Carolina
• Tennessee
• Louisville
• Duke
• Alabama
• Texas
• Syracuse
• Kentucky
• Indiana
• Kansas
• North Carolina State
The race is about as tight as can be, with these ten teams being in a good spot. They all hold a special place at this time, and when the official visit season begins, we will likely start to see the list become narrower.
A decision may be made quickly after his official visits, but he also could wait an extended amount of time after visiting ten schools. The majority of prospects will visit six schools or fewer, so to see a prospect visit 10 plus schools is intriguing. The North Carolina State Wolfpack will hope for the best in this one, but will have to put in the work.
