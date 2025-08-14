NC State Continues to Pursue Son of Former NFL Star
The North Carolina State Wolfpack have done their job when it comes to recruiting, as they continue to build their classes. This comes as they currently sit at 18 commits in the class of 2026, which is not the greatest class, but they have landed many of their top targets. This makes the class more reasonable than if someone else had this outcome thus far.
This has allowed them to spend more time focusing on the 2027 recruiting class, as they are searching for the best players in the nation. Luckily for them, one of the better QBs in the class is the son of a NFL star, and a son of a former NC State Wolfpack quarterback. That player being the son of Philip Rivers.
Philip Rivers is one of the better QBs in the 2000s, who spent majority of his career at the San Diego Chargers and with the Chargers, as they had him thriving as one of the better players on their roster at all times.
He was cool, calm, collected, and an overall player who would control the outcome of the game. While that is a typical trait for QBs, he did it to the extreme. He played NFL ball against the greatest QBs in my time. I am no NFL reporter, I am just a fan and I would say the two greatest QBs in NFL history is Tom Brady and Peyton Manning, and Rivers was at the top of the leaderboards each season with these guys each season.
His son, Gunner Rivers, is one of the better players at the quarterback position in the 2027 recruiting class. They are hopeful that the talented 2027 QB will commit to them down the line but there will be some things they will need to do first.
They need to get him on campus this fall, as he is likely going to take at least his fall visits before he commits. This will be very key, as they will be in need of getting him on campus to talk with him and have that in-person commuication, as you can bet that many different teams will be looking to do the same.
Rivers will need to be made a priority in this last stretch by the NC State Wolfpack. You can bet that he will be by NC State, and they will likely put all of their eggs in the basket for his recruitment.