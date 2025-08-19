Devon Marshall Embraces Leadership Role in Wolfpack Secondary

BREAKING: NC State has landed a commitment from former Temple DB Jamel Johnson, his agent informed @chris_hummer.



Johnson committed to the Wolfpack shortly after an OV to Raleigh. Johnson compiled 47 tackles, 2.5 TFL, two picks & nine PBUs in 2024.



✍️: https://t.co/MKtxPMxue0 pic.twitter.com/S06EnJeDon