Devon Marshall Embraces Leadership Role in Wolfpack Secondary
Earning the respect of teammates is key to becoming a leader. It’s safe to say junior cornerback Devon Marshall has earned the mutual respect, even with new teammates.
Temple transfer Jamel Johnson spoke to the media 11 days ago and was asked who in the back-end has stood out so far besides himself.
“Definitely Devon Marshall,” he said.
Having the respect of teammates is a two-way street; it’s all mutual. Marshall was asked the same question as Johnson; his response was, of course, similar.
“I’d say Jamel Johnson,” Marshall said.
While Marshall isn’t the oldest player in the secondary, he is one of the last remaining members from a season ago who saw action. He played in 12 games and started five, with his best outing as a starter coming against Cal.
With new faces, a new role emerged for Marshall. Leadership. Even if no players left via the transfer portal, it seemingly feels like the junior would’ve tried to take on the role regardless of who was in the defensive back room. He’s ready for the challenge ahead.
“It’s different,” Marshall said. “As soon as last season ended, I was put into a new role to lead this group, and it’s been fun. I feel like I’ve been doing my job, trying to get the secondary together, going out, and becoming closer. It’s working. I feel like we’re a good group.”
His job isn’t just leadership, but to improve himself as a player. Marshall played at Villanova the year prior, but the ACC was a different animal. It takes time to adjust to different levels of competition, and it’s no secret that Marshall struggled at points last season.
But leaders lead by example, and with young defensive backs in the room alongside him, Marshall learned through experience. Something he can pass on to the others within the room.
“I just feel like last year, I just got used to how to play in this league,” Marshall said. “I’m just ready to take what I learned last year and take it to the next level.”
The next level may be challenging within the ACC. While NC State doesn’t play the favorite to win the conference in Clemson, they’ll still play some tough receiving corps that could prove a worthy challenge to Marshall and company.
Within the conference, the biggest challenges will be Georgia Tech and Miami. The Yellow Jackets brought in former FIU receivers Eric Rivers and Dean Patterson; if they kept Eric Singleton Jr., real problems would’ve been had. Nonetheless, Rivers will be the ultimate test, as he put up 1,100 yards last season and 12 touchdowns.
Miami lost its top pass catchers in Elijah Arroyo and Xavier Restrepo to the NFL, but Joshisa Trader and C.J. Daniels are ready to step into the void and fill it with equal talent.
Marshall will have his hands full for those two matchups, but what do leaders do best?
Lead by example, and Marshall is ready to showcase it on the field.
“I like to look at everything I did wrong last season,” Marshall said. “Everything I felt I needed to work on, I worked on.”
