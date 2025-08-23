What Happened in the 2022 NC State - ECU Game?
Some rivalries constantly produce high-drama games. The North Carolina State-East Carolina Rivalry is no exception when it comes to those high-tension matchups. While the Pirates stole the 2024 Military Bowl in the duo's last head-to-head, the 2022 game was one of the more entertaining games of NC State's 2022 season.
The Wolfpack traveled to Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in Greenville, North Carolina, for the season opener three years ago. NC State was ranked No. 13 headed into the matchup against a feisty ECU program looking to prove itself against a power-conference opponent.
The game became another classic chapter in an increasingly testy rivalry series, which will continue in 2025 when the Pirates open their season in Raleigh against NC State.
Storming to the Lead
The Wolfpack defense got things started with a bang in 2022. ECU quarterback Holton Ahlers took a risk firing a deep ball downfield, but was picked off by defensive back Tyler Baker-Williams. The Wolfpack didn't capitalize and ECU ultimately took the lead with a beautiful touchdown pass from Ahlers over the middle two drives later.
In front of a raucous crowd in Greenville, the 13th-ranked Wolfpack was officially on upset watch after the slow start. Eventually, third-year starter Devin Leary settled things down for NC State. The quarterback found Thayer Thomas for two huge plays, including a 12-yard touchdown to knot things at 7-7.
The game took a major swing when the Wolfpack special teams unit blocked ECU punter Luke Larsen and tumbled on top of the football in the end zone for a touchdown. The Wolfpack led 14-7 and frustrated the Pirate offense the rest of the first half.
NC State capped off the opening half with a strong 24-yard touchdown run from Demie Sumo-Karngbaye to put the team up 21-7 going to the locker room.
Hanging by a Thread
It was a tale of two halves for the Wolfpack, at least offensively. It was tough to put together drives for Leary and Co. The unit had multiple chances to put the game away, but couldn't make it happen.
One of the Wolfpack drives got all the way inside the 5-yard line of ECU, but running back Jordan Houston coughed the ball up and it was recovered by the Pirates. Eventually, after another NC State turnover, Ahlers led the Pirates down the field for a touchdown, but the Pirates missed the extra point to tie the game.
The Wolfpack couldn't kill the clock and gave the Pirates one last chance to steal a win. Running back Keaton Mitchell took a pass from Ahlers all the way to the NC State 31-yard line to set up a game-winning field goal attempt. ECU kicker launched the ball from 42 yards out, but the ball faded outside the target and the Wolfpack held on.
NC State fans are hoping they avoid a dramatic finish like the ones in the last two games against ECU, but history suggests drama is inevitable.
