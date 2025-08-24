Wolfpack Fans Fuel Historic Sellout Streak at Carter-Finley
Carter-Finley Stadium has been quiet for months, maybe too quiet. On Aug. 28, it all changes. The Wolfpack will finally be back home, meaning the dedicated fans of NC State will be cheering its team on, as each seat will be filled – a somewhat regular occurrence for the stadium.
NC State has a dedicated fan base within college football. Even with a disappointing season in 2024, the fanbase is still showing up. Loyalty is displayed for the Wolfpack. The team has sold out its last 21 home games, including the upcoming season opener against East Carolina.
This streak is now the longest home sellout in school history, a real testament to how Raleigh feels about NC State athletics.
The recent achievement showcased how strong those feelings have become. The streak stretches back to the last time the stadium wasn't full on Sept. 22, 2022. The Wolfpack hosted Chreleston Souter and won the game 55-3. Since the blowout, Wolfpack fans have packed the stands and made their voices heard.
The streak is set to reach 22 consecutive sellouts, as the second home matchup of the 2025 season, against Virginia, has already sold out in advance. The next home contest against Virginia Tech on Sept. 27 hasn't been sold out yet. The matchup against Campbell, on Oct. 4, is already at full capacity.
The current sellout trend hasn't just been for single-game tickets either. Season tickets have sold out for the past three seasons, since head coach Dave Doeren arrived. Season tickets have been sold out for eight of his 13 seasons.
With the excitement of quarterback CJ Bailey going into the season, he can showcase strong development and lead the Wolfpack to another bowl game this upcoming season. The program may see more sellouts in the future, single-game and season.
A Wolfpack is most dangerous within its den, and for NC State, its den has become more noted nationally. In EA Sports College Football 26, the game ranked Carter-Finley Stadium as the No. 22 toughest place to play in all college football. It's not so easy an achievement, but the fans in Raleigh have let the program know how much it means to them.
They can scream their hearts out in a matter of days.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.