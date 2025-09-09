Grading the Offense in NC State's Win Over Virginia
RALEIGH, N.C. -- A week after leaning on the defense to win a football game, the Wolfpack offense carried the load in NC State's 35-31 win over the visiting Virginia Cavaliers.
On a warm day at Carter-Finley Stadium, the Wolfpack struck from the air and the ground, dominating the UVA defense in the second half of the game. When the defense needed help keeping up with Virginia, the offense answered the call.
Pro Football Focus grades each member of the team's performance during the game. The model takes into account every play in the game and adds it all up to create the player's total grade. Any grade from the 70s to 80s is considered a good performance. The 60s are average. Below 60 would be poor and above 80 would be elite.
How PFF viewed NC State's offense against Virginia
The Wide Receivers
- Sophomore Terrell Anderson - 73.5
- Redshirt sophomore Noah Rogers - 71.1
- Sophomore Keenan Jackson - 66.4
- Senior Wesley Grimes - 65.9
- Freshman Teddy Hoffmann - 56.7
With sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey on passing for 200 yards, the opportunities for the receiving corps were fewer in the second week of the season. Rogers hauled in the lone passing touchdown on a big play down field, however.
The Tight Ends
- Senior Dante Daniels - 68.6
- Senior Cody Hardy - 64.9
- Senior Justin Joly - 60.1
Only Hardy and Joly saw more than 10 snaps in the game at tight end and both looked better than in the opener against ECU. The former finished with a 66.1 run block score and made some noticeable contributions in the run game for the Wolfpack. Joly got things going in the passing game more, but that trip to the end zone continued to elude the veteran.
Offensive Line
- Junior left tackle Jacarrius Peak - 73.9
- Sophomore right guard Kamen Smith - 65.4
- Freshman center Spike Sowells - 61.5
- Graduate senior center Jalen Grant - 53.8
- Sophomore right tackle Teague Andersen - 53.4
- Senior left guard Anthony Carter Jr. - 43.1
- Senior right guard Yousef Mugharbil - 39.8
Only one of the offensive linemen (Peak) finished in the top 10 offensive players in terms of PFF grading. The team struggled to block in the first, although Bailey made up for a lot of the issues with his legs. Sowells swapped with Grant and performed admirably, but time will tell if the freshman has permanently taken over the starting spot. Continuing competition on the line can be expected.
Running Backs
- Sophomore Hollywood Smothers - 72.7
- Redshirt freshman Duke Scott - 58.2
Smothers was the star of the show for the Wolfpack in the win. He finished with 121 yards after contact, averaging 7.1 yards after contact per carry throughout the game. Scott saw more action in his second game as the change-of-pace back.
Quarterback
- Sophomore CJ Bailey - 83.7
Another week, another impressive performance for Bailey. The quarterback combined his throwing ability with his running ability, passing for 200 yards and a touchdown and rushing for 44 yards and two touchdowns. He was the top offensive performer for the Wolfpack according to PFF.
