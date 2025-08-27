What Did Dave Doeren Say Ahead of the ECU Game?
College football returns across the country this week. On Thursday, NC State will get the chance to take the field at Carter-Finley Stadium for the first time since last November against ECU in a rematch of the 2024 Military Bowl.
Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren and the Wolfpack spent the last four weeks preparing for both ECU and the coming season. With a talented mix of returners and transfer additions, NC State's coach believes the team is ready to turn things around after a disappointing 6-7 season a year ago.
Doeren spoke to the media one final time before the ECU game Tuesday afternoon, discussing a variety of topics and providing updates on player availability for a portion of the game.
Watch Doeren's press conference here
Here is a partial transcript of the press conference:
Doeren Quotes
On how he plans on keeping his players aggressive but under control in the opener against ECU
- Doeren: “It’s a good question. I think it’s a physical game and the way I compare it is you watch MMA, you watch boxing matches, you see the same things. These guys go in these rings and during that time, that’s the enemy. At the end of it, what do they do? They go up and hug each other. I don’t see it any differently. Football is a brotherhood.
- They’re the enemy during the game and we want to win the football game; they want to win the football, but you should play it with respect. That has nothing to do with how physical you are during the game. It’s the stuff that doesn’t belong in the game. Our guys know that. It’s been talked about a lot.”
On former players' interest in the ECU 'rivalry'
- Doeren: “A lot of our former players come to training camp and it’s great seeing them when they do. It’s rare for one of them to talk about a specific team. It’s more about our team and how the guys are doing, but we know as coaches in all games what we need to do and, particularly in in-state games, what they mean to our program.
On ECU quarterback Katin Houser's abilities
- Doeren: “He’s a good football player. I have a lot of respect for him. He grew up as the year went on and got more confident. Obviously, having the same offensive coordinator, having the same terminology, same offense, just like our quarterback, he’s going to feel more comfortable as a quarterback. We have to defend him as a passer and a runner.”
On advantages and disadvantages of playing ECU twice in a row
- Doeren: “In some ways, yes. Schematically, they have a new defensive coordinator, so there’s some wait-and-see on what the differences are there. Offensively, they have some personnel that’re back and some that’re new. I think both teams and, really, across college football, have that ‘who are they?’ Because there are new guys on the field across the country for every team. It does help in some ways. The things that are carryover things, that helps. The things that are new, those are adjustments."
