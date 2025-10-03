NC State Head Coach Dave Doeren Previews Campbell Matchup
RALEIGH — After back-to-back losses to Duke and Virginia Tech, NC State football sits in a precarious spot just under halfway through the 2025 season. With a 3-2 record overall and a 1-2 ACC record, the Wolfpack faces a daunting second half.
However, before it can worry about the gauntlet of ranked opponents coming in the future, the Wolfpack will look to bounce back against the Campbell Fighting Camels in a Week 6 matchup at Carter-Finley Stadium. NC State head coach Dave Doeren instilled a week-to-week mindset within his team and Campbell is no exception to that trend.
The veteran head coach spoke to members of the media following the team's Thursday practice about the upcoming matchup, as well as how the team continues to deal with adversity in the middle part of the season.
Watch Doeren's press conference here
Here is a partial transcript of Doeren's availability:
On the team's mindset during practice throughout the week following the Virginia Tech loss
- Doeren: "They want to win. You have two tough weeks, results-wise, and the resolve of this team hasn't changed. They want to get better. When you leave things on the field from week to week, whether you win or lose, it's always the same with the coaches. You want to get that stuff off the film ultimately."
- "As a coach, your film is your resume and we don't like how it looks. Right now, we've got to get it better. Coaching better, playing better. As I said in my press conference, it's a huge focus on fundamentals."
On freshmen linebackers Ke'Von Carter and LaCorian Hodge stepping up with injuries to other players
- Doeren: "Both playing high school football in Texas, it's a year-round sport. They have football blocks down there where, all year round, you're coached. Their ability to come in and learn scheme and they played against great competition, so there isn't any fear factor of who they're playing against. They learn ball fast."
- "From a football IQ standpoint, they're ahead of the curve for a lot of the freshmen we get and that's why we've been able to play them."
On Charlton Warren filling in as the primary defensive coordinator during DJ Eliot's absence
- Doeren: "He's experienced. He's done this multiple times. It wasn't like 'OK, how do I do this?' He knows exactly how to plan a practice. He knows how to talk to the assistant coaches from that chair. With the players, he knows what to demand.
- "He's been like that since he got here for DJ. They've been able to divide and conquer in some ways, where (DJ's) with the front and he's with the back end. It's been very seamless and we're lucky to have a guy with that kind of experience on our staff for when something like this happens."
Want more NC State football content during the 2025 season? Follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again. Want to reach out with questions about the Wolfpack? Send an email to wolfpackonsi@gmail.com to potentially be featured on mailbag stories in the future.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.