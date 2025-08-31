Revisiting Doeren's Most Interesting Quotes Following Week 1 Win
RALEIGH -- NC State's mindset is to take care of business and move on to the game in front of it. The Wolfpack and head coach Dave Doeren did just that on Thursday, squeezing by East Carolina 24-17 in a rematch of the 2024 Military Bowl.
Obviously, there was some extra juice for the Wolfpack after losing to ECU in December, but Doeren spoke throughout the week about how the game was more about showing the world what NC State was all about rather than proving it was better than its in-state opponent.
The Wolfpack played a clean game, with no brawls or 'chippiness' to ruin the victory celebration. Doeren spoke about the efforts of his team following the win and had some interesting points about a variety of topics.
Revisiting Doeren's Most Interesting Quotes After the Game
On the edge rushing performers and getting to the quarterback more in 2025
- Doeren: "We wanted to be better off the edge. We wanted to create more tackles for loss this year, more sacks and not have to blitz all the time to create those things. We wanted to be able to do it with four or five guys. There was a huge emphasis on finding some edge players and Cian Slone, Harsh that you mentioned, Tra Thomas. We got some good snaps out of several players. Chase Bond got in the game, made some plays in the backfield. It was good to see him. He’s been super consistent."
On the impact of the fans and the student section at Carter-Finley Stadium
- Doeren: "I’m very thankful for the fans. It was an awesome night. You guys were incredible. Crowd noise was amazing. Student section was awesome. That’s what we need to have every home game. Thursday nights are always special in the Carter. I thank you for what you gave us tonight. That was a major, major advantage, particularly at the end of the game when we needed you on defense."
On the goals and areas to improve offensively
- Doeren: "A lot of good things on offense, but our goal is to score 31 or more. That’s our goal, so we were a touchdown short of our goal in this game. We had two missed field goals, which hurt us, so that’s an area we’ve got to get better at as well."
On what the game was about
- Doeren: "This game was about us playing the game the way it’s supposed to be played, respecting the game, respecting each other, respecting the university that we play for, our fans, the guys in the locker room, respecting Coach Ruff, a guy that means a lot to our program. It means a lot. This game was about getting our identity back and playing hard, tough, together football."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and don't miss any news about the Wolfpack's victory over ECU.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.