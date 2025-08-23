Notes From Dave Doeren's Week 1 Press Conference
Game week has arrived in Raleigh. The North Carolina State Wolfpack football team is poised to open up the season against in-state rival East Carolina on Thursday at Carter-Finley Stadium in front of a sellout crowd.
NC State head coach Dave Doeren hosted a press conference to discuss wrapping up fall camp and moving into game prep for the opener with ECU.
On this episode of the NC State Insider Podcast, we provide updates on what fans might've missed from Doeren's press conference.
Sitting out an entire season is never easy for a player. For NC State safety Ronnie Royal III, it was difficult but not unexpected. As he sat out his freshman season after a prolific high school career, he knew what he needed to work on to see the field more in his second season.
Royal spoke to members of the media following practice on Wednesday and discussed a variety of topics related to his development and the defense as a whole.
Q: How much did redshirting last year make you hungrier to get on the field this season?
- Royal: It made me a lot more hungry. I put my head down and really focused. I got to college, and at first, I didn’t know how it was going to go. I didn’t know if I was going to sit a year or go ahead and play. I had to stay ready. Be ready so you don’t have to stay ready … All I did was stay ready. Once I knew I was going to redshirt, it just made me more hungry.
Q: What has it been like to have a different voice with coach (Charlton) Warren?
- Royal: He’s a great coach. He taught me a lot on technique and concepts of the game. Just having him around and listening to him every day and taking his coaching every day, I’m enjoying it a lot. It lays out understanding football a lot more and makes the game more fun.
Q: What’s the safety competition been like in camp?
- Royal: It’s been great. Everybody’s competing. All we do is hold each other accountable and just have fun with. Just play ball. Like you said, it’s just a brotherhood really … it’s been great.
