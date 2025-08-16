Jacarrius Peak Takes on the Blind Side
Jacarrius Peak is getting ready for what could be the biggest season of his career. The star offensive lineman is making the move from right tackle to left tackle, the most critical spot on the offensive line. It’s a significant change, but one that could make him one of the top players in the country and help his chances in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Last year, Peak played a crucial role in the offensive line. Last season, the Wolfpack struggled with their offensive line, particularly with both pass blocking and run blocking. Even with those struggles, Peak carried the team in pass and run blocks, as Jacarrius Peak was ranked 6th nationally in run blocks and 12th in pass blocks.
Jacarrius Peak finished as the team’s highest-graded offensive player with a Pro Football Focus (PFF) score of 78.7, which makes Peak 10th nationally among power five tackles and number two in the
Peak led the team with their traditional pancake blocks, racking up 54 pancake blocks, which demonstrates that Peak is one of the most powerful and reliable players on the offensive line.
Moving to left tackle means Peak will now face the best pass rushers on the quarterback’s blind side. The left tackle is often the most demanding job on the line because one mistake can lead to a big hit on the quarterback.
The technique is a little different on the left side, but Peak has been practicing there since last season. And now, having a full offseason of training, the Wolfpack can see Peak step into his new role.
Why Peak’s Athletic Profile Stands Out
Jacarrius Peak was ranked No. 31 on Bruce Feldman’s “Freaks List” of the most athletic players in the country. His numbers prove why: a 4.86-second 40-yard dash, a top speed of 19.88 mph, and a 4.37-second shuttle run — the fastest among all offensive linemen at the 2024 NFL Combine. Quick footwork is usually complicated for tackles, but Peak has the movement skills of a much smaller player.
Coach Thuncher has praised Peak for adding healthy weight while keeping his speed and strength. If Peak plays at the same level on the left side as he did on the right, he’ll not only anchor the offensive line but also be one of the first tackles picked in next year’s draft.
This season, Jacarrius Peak’s mission is simple: protect the quarterback, lead the line, and show everyone he’s one of the best in the game.
