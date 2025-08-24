Fantasy Football Draft Cheat Sheet: Everything You Need to Win Your Draft
Fantasy football is officially back as league drafts take center stage ahead of the Week 1 slate. The most important thing to do ahead of your draft is formulate a winning strategy that will position you for success when your pick comes around.
That’s where we come in.
Fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano has created all the winning content you need to absorb to dominate your draft. A 30-year fantasy veteran, no one is better positioned to guide your draft decisions than Fabs.
His 2025 fantasy football draft kit has everything you need to know for the upcoming season, sorted into easy-to-follow categories and filled with insightful, actionable analysis that will make decision making easier under the clock.
Let’s get into it!
- 2025 Fantasy Football Rankings
- 2025 Fantasy Football Tier Rankings
- Best Fantasy Football Rookies
- Best Fantasy Football Sleeper Picks
- Fantasy Football Breakout Players to Draft
- Fantasy Football Players to Avoid
- Fantasy Football Mock Drafts
- Best Fantasy Football Team Names and
- Fantasy Football Beginners Guide
- Draft Position Guides
2025 Fantasy Football Rankings
Rankings are a key tool in winning your draft. Use these to make those tough decisions on who to pick, especially in the later rounds when the pickings are slim.
TOP 200 PLAYER RANKINGS AND AUCTION DRAFT VALUES
FANTASY FOOTBALL DEFENSE RANKINGS FOR 2025
FANTASY FOOTBALL KICKER RANKINGS FOR 2025
FANTASY FOOTBALL TIGHT END RANKINGS FOR 2025
FANTASY FOOTBALL QUARTERBACK RANKINGS FOR 2025
FANTASY FOOTBALL RUNNING BACK RANKINGS FOR 2025
FANTASY FOOTBALL WIDE RECEIVER RANKINGS FOR 2025
MICHAEL FABIANO'S 10 MUST DRAFT PLAYERS FOR 2025
WHO IS THE TOP RB IN FANTASY FOOTBALL FOR 2025?
TOP 200 PLAYER RANKINGS AND AUCTION DRAFT VALUES
FANTASY FOOTBALL DEFENSE RANKINGS FOR 2025
FANTASY FOOTBALL KICKER RANKINGS FOR 2025
FANTASY FOOTBALL TIGHT END RANKINGS FOR 2025
FANTASY FOOTBALL QUARTERBACK RANKINGS FOR 2025
FANTASY FOOTBALL RUNNING BACK RANKINGS FOR 2025
FANTASY FOOTBALL WIDE RECEIVER RANKINGS FOR 2025
MICHAEL FABIANO'S 10 MUST DRAFT PLAYERS FOR 2025
WHO IS THE TOP RB IN FANTASY FOOTBALL FOR 2025?
2025 Fantasy Football Tier Rankings
Tiers provide a general blueprint for success on knowing when to draft certain players and when certain players are expected to be drafted. These are especially useful ahead of your draft when you're creating a general strategy for when you want to draft certain positions and who should be available to pick in those spots.
2025 FANTASY FOOTBALL QUARTERBACK TIERS
2025 FANTASY FOOTBALL RUNNING BACK TIERS
2025 FANTASY FOOTBALL WIDE RECEIVER TIERS
2025 FANTASY FOOTBALL TIGHT END TIERS
Best Fantasy Football Rookies
Rookies have become an important part of fantasy drafts. Knowing who to pick from the 2025 NFL Draft class will give you an edge during the season.
20 MUST-DRAFT ROOKIES IN FANTASY FOOTBALL
Best Fantasy Football Sleeper Picks
Sleeper picks can often make or break your draft. Pick the right ones and you're set up for success. Miss out on great sleepers and you're primed for disapointment.
FANTASY FOOTBALL QUARTERBACK SLEEPERS WHO WILL OUTPERFORM THEIR DRAFT POSITION IN 2025
FANTASY FOOTBALL RUNNING BACK SLEEPERS WHO WILL OUTPERFORM THEIR DRAFT POSITION IN 2025
FANTASY FOOTBALL TIGHT END SLEEPERS WHO WILL OUTPERFORM THEIR DRAFT POSITION IN 2025
FANTASY FOOTBALL WIDE RECEIVER SLEEPERS WHO WILL OUTPERFORM THEIR DRAFT POSITION IN 2025
Fantasy Football Breakout Players to Draft
Breakouts are different from sleepers. These players are expected to have their biggest seasons yet. Grabbing them at different points of the draft, even early, positions your team for a great season.
Fantasy Football Breakout Quarterbacks to Target in Your 2025 Redraft
Fantasy Football Breakout Running Backs to Target in Your 2025 Redraft
Fantasy Football Breakout Wide Receivers to Target in Your 2025 Redraft
Fantasy Football Breakout Tight Ends to Target in Your 2025 Redraft
Fantasy Football Players to Avoid
Knowing who to draft is important. Knowing who not to draft might be equally important. Avoid these players, who could torpedo your team's chances of competing.
FANTASY FOOTBALL QUARTERBACK BUSTS TO AVOID
FANTASY FOOTBALL WIDE RECIEVER BUSTS TO AVOID
FANTASY FOOTBALL RUNNING BACK BUSTS TO AVOID
FANTASY FOOTBALL TIGHT END BUSTS TO AVOID
Fantasy Football Mock Drafts
Mock drafts give you a sense of how things might play out when your draft is on the clock. This allows you to not be caught off guard when the real thing happens.
FANTASY FOOTBALL EXPERTS LEAGUE DRAFT RESULTS
Best Fantasy Football Team Names and
Fantasy team names are an important part of any league. These are the best, and funniest, of the bunch.
50 FUNNY FANTASY FOOTBALL TEAM NAMES FOR 2025
50 BEST FANTASY FOOTBALL LEAGUE NAMES FOR 2025
Fantasy Football Beginners Guide
If you're new to fantasy football, use these guides to help explain how to play...and how to win!
FANTASY FOOTBALL BEGINNER'S GUIDE
WHAT'S THE BEST FANTASY FOOTBALL SCORING SYSTEM?
FANTASY FOOTBALL 101: WHAT IS PPR?
WHAT ADP MEANS IN FANTASY FOOTBALL (AND HOW TO USE IT TO YOUR ADVANTAGE)
FANTASY FOOTBALL SNAKE DRAFT STRATEGIES TO WIN YOUR LEAGUE IN 2025
Best Fantasy Football Trophy Ideas
Best Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place
Draft Position Guides
Whatever position you're drafting from, having a general game plan for that spot is critical to success. These guides offer strategies for each draft position in a 12-team league.
FANTASY FOOTBALL PICK 1 STRATEGY: HOW TO DRAFT FROM THE 1ST SPOT IN 2025
FANTASY FOOTBALL PICK 2 STRATEGY: HOW TO DRAFT FROM THE 2ND SPOT IN 2025
FANTASY FOOTBALL PICK 3 STRATEGY: HOW TO DRAFT FROM THE 3RD SPOT IN 2025
FANTASY FOOTBALL PICK 4 STRATEGY: HOW TO DRAFT FROM THE 4TH SPOT IN 2025
FANTASY FOOTBALL PICK 5 STRATEGY: HOW TO DRAFT FROM THE 5TH SPOT IN 2025
FANTASY FOOTBALL PICK 6 STRATEGY: HOW TO DRAFT FROM THE 6TH SPOT IN 2025
FANTASY FOOTBALL PICK 7 STRATEGY: HOW TO DRAFT FROM THE 7TH SPOT IN 2025
FANTASY FOOTBALL PICK 8 STRATEGY: HOW TO DRAFT FROM THE 8TH SPOT IN 2025
FANTASY FOOTBALL PICK 9 STRATEGY: HOW TO DRAFT FROM THE 9TH SPOT IN 2025
FANTASY FOOTBALL PICK 10 STRATEGY: HOW TO DRAFT FROM THE 10TH SPOT IN 2025
FANTASY FOOTBALL PICK 11 STRATEGY: HOW TO DRAFT FROM THE 11TH SPOT IN 2025
FANTASY FOOTBALL PICK 12 STRATEGY: HOW TO DRAFT FROM THE 12TH SPOT IN 2025