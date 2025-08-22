NC State's Grant Ready to Win
Going 1-11 wasn't easy for NC State center Jalen Grant. The offensive lineman spent the last two seasons with the Purdue Boilermakers in the Big 10. In those two seasons, Purdue went a combined 5-19 with just three wins in conference play.
The center spent his first three collegiate seasons with Bowling Green before leaping a power conference program in Purdue.
Now a grizzled veteran of the college game, Grant arrived in Raleigh with one mission: win games.
"I'm ready to go out there and play with my brothers, but at the end of the day, you just want to win. That’s the main goal," the center said.
Legacy of Winning
Despite his woes when it came to victories at Purdue, Grant entered college with a history of avoiding losses. After graduating from Chicago-Mt. Carmel High School 2019, Grant didn't know anything else.
"My senior year, we were undefeated state champs," Grant said. "I didn't lose a single game my senior year."
Grant helped lead his high school to a perfect 14-0 record before taking his talents to the next level. The team finished the 2019 season with a dominant win over the Nazareth Academy Roadrunners in the state championship game.
At Mt. Carmel, he experienced the ups and downs. He mentioned he lost the state semifinal game in both his sophomore and junior seasons before finally breaking through.
"I don't carry it with me but I different remember it," Grant said. "I can tell you about the game right now ... Once that happens, it's the 24-hour rule. You got to progress, keep moving forward."
New Chapter, New Chance
Grant has a new lease on his college football life in Raleigh. The program he's joined stewed all offseason over a 6-7 season deemed to be well below the standards of head coach Dave Doeren and the returning players.
When he entered the transfer portal, Grant just wanted one more chance to climb the mountain top. No better place than a team with a major chip on its collective shoulder.
"When I visited, I got to talk to all the coaches and it just felt like home. It was an easy decision," Grant said.
The transfer looks to be the team's starting center right out of the gate, but a competitive position battle between him and freshman lineman Spike Sowells put that in jeopardy. Even so, Grant clearly is desperate to win.
"I’m more than hungry, I’m starving," he said about wanting to win games again.
He'll get his first crack at returning to the win column when the Wolfpack face East Carolina on Thursday in the season opener.
