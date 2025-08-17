Wolfpack Bring Potential to Veteran Wolfpack Secondary
The Wolfpack lost most of their starting secondary from a season ago, but replenished it through the transfer portal this past offseason. The players expected to start for the Wolfpack this season are all redshirt seniors or graduate students.
Redshirt junior Jackson Vick and sophomore Zack Myers may see some playing time. Regardless, Devon Marshall, Rente Hinton, JJ Johnson and Jamel Johnsno are all seniors or above. Begging the question of who can take over after this season.
Vick is a potential name, and as of right now, Brian Nelson II is on the roster. Who knows what could happen in the transfer portal? NC State is certainly aware of who they bring in and what the roster needs; that's why they were able to land Missouri transfer Jaren Sensabaugh this past offseason.
Sensabaugh, a redshirt freshman, brings some upside to the Wolfpack defensive back room. He was a four-star recruit from high school, and his father, Gerald Sensabaugh, played in the NFL. Sensabaugh knows how much work and dedication it takes to reach the next level.
His father played eight seasons in the NFL after getting drafted in the fifth round of the 2005 NFL Draft. He played on the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2005-08 and the Cowboys from 2009-12.
Sensabaugh gained some of the athletic traits his father had, as he was an exceptional athlete himself in high school. He was a three-sport athlete at Ensworth High School in Nashville, Tenn., competing in the 100m hurdles and clocking in a 4.61 40-yard dash.
With NC State recruiting him as a part of the 2024 class, when he was coming out of high school, Seansabaugh talked about how he had a close relationship with cornerbacks coach Brian Mitchell on the Wolfpack coaching staff to 247Sports.
"I'm more than comfortable with him," Sensabaugh said. "He actually called me [Monday] night and we just had a pretty good conversation. Even when he called me today and he put me on the phone with Coach Doeren and they offered me, even after the conversation, we're just having a normal conversation.
"He's talking about how he's taking the DBs to go to Dave and Buster's and just go spend time with him outside of football. And those are things I really admire because he's more focused on just the football field. He's really trying to build a relationship with his guys up there at NC State."
Now, Sensabaugh competes for a potential role on the Wolfpack defense for 2025. While it seems unlikely, there may be situations where the former three-sport athlete may see the field.
