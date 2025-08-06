Wolfpack Freshman WRs Eye Early Impact in 2025
The receiver room for the Wolfpack will remain mostly the same, even with losing some bodies to the transfer portal this past offseason. It’s no surprise to anyone that senior tight end Justin Joly will most likely be the primary pass-catching target. It still begs which receiver will step up when the time comes.
NC State didn’t sign a single receiver via the transfer portal in the offseason; the only two additions came from their most recent recruiting class.
Recruiting class additions
Freshman receiver Je’rel Bolder (6-foot, 212 pounds)
Bolder committed to the Wolfpack in June of 2024, the four-star product out of Wingate, North Carolina, was the seventh-ranked receiver out of North Carolina according to 247Sports.
He was a two-sport athlete who competed in track and field and scored 11.55 in the 100. In his senior season at Forest Hills High School, he caught 78 passes for 1,318 yards and nine touchdowns. For his entire career, he brought in 3,000 receiving yards.
In On3’s rankings, he was the highest-ranked recruit in NC State’s 2025 class and can impact his true freshman season very well.
Freshman receiver Teddy Hoffman (6-foot-1, 181 pounds)
Hoffman committed a bit later than Bolder. He chose to become a member of the Pack in December of 2024. The former three-star recruit out of Delray Beach, Florida, was ranked as the 163rd best receiver in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.
He shares the same hope as Bolder, a receiving room with potential for someone to come in and fight for a starting role.
While attending Atlantic High School, Hoffman played 35 games, catching 162 passes for 2,728 yards. In his senior season, he scored 19 touchdowns and averaged 7.9 yards per game in his three seasons as a varsity player.
Potential to start as a freshman
As previously stated, the Wolfpack made no additions via the transfer portal to the receiver room, and with a developing quarterback in sophomore CJ Bailey. It may be better to maintain continuity within the offense.
Redshirt sophomore receiver Noah Rogers, senior receiver Wesley Grimes, sophomore receiver Terrell Anderson and sophomore receiver Keenan Jackson will be looking for every opportunity to see the field in 2025. All of them possess skills that can make them the head of the Pack regarding catching passes for the receivers.
Hoffman and Bolder surely won’t be far behind them, as each will look to make an impact as true freshmen.
