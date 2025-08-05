All Wolfpack

Which NC State Receiver Will Break Out In 2025?

NC State has a reloaded receiver room. Which wideout has a chance to break out in 2025?

Tucker Sennett

Dec 29, 2017; El Paso, TX, United States; General view of the helmets of the Arizona State Sun Devils and the North Carolina State Wolfpack before the 2017 Sun Bowl at Sun Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ivan Pierre Aguirre-Imagn Images / Ivan Pierre Aguirre-Imagn Images
The North Carolina State Wolfpack receiver room struggled in 2024. With true freshman quarterback CJ Bailey thrust into the starting role, the receivers worked quickly to build chemistry with the young signal-caller, but struggled throughout the season.

For the Wolfpack to improve in 2025, the team and Bailey will need to get more from the receiver group as a whole, as well as find a go-to target to relieve some of the pressure placed on running back Hollywood Smothers and tight end Justin Joly. The departure of Kevin Concepcion to Texas A&M marked a significant blow to the group, but one wideout seems poised to fill his role and be the go-to target.

Redshirt sophomore Noah Rogers is back for another season with the Wolfpack and ready to improve upon a solid debut season. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound passcatcher transferred to NC State a season ago after struggling to break into the depth chart in his freshman season with the Ohio State Buckeyes. Ohio State's ability to develop wide receivers is well known, so for Rogers to be a member of that roster, even for just a year, is a good sign.

Rogers didn't excel as a redshirt freshman with the Wolfpack, but he showed flashes. He scored a 75-yard touchdown against Syracuse, which was the longest for a NC State receiver since 2022. He finished as the third-leading receiver for the Pack, tallying 35 catches for 478 yards by the end of the campaign.

Oct 5, 2024; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack tight end Justin Joly (15) and wide receiver Noah Rogers (5) celebrate a touchdown during the second half of the game against Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

The North Carolina native could be in store for a resurgence in his home state. In high school, he dominated the competition with over 3000 receiving yards in his career and 37 touchdowns in his last two seasons at Rolesville High School.

He was touted as a top-100 prospect nationally and ultimately made the decision to commit to Ohio State. He made his way back home and is poised to break out in 2025 in a receiver room desperate for a superstar. Rogers has the size and pedigree but just needs to improve in his ability to separate to help Bailey out and turn NC State into an even more powerful offense than it could be.

