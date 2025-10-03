Campbell’s Top Defenders Who Could Challenge NC State
RALEIGH — NC State fell to 3-2 after a shocking loss to Virginia Tech in Week 5. The program found itself searching for answers throughout the days that followed the loss.
Now, the Wolfpack is slated to face the Campbell Fighting Camels. Campbell will be the fourth in-state opponent for Dave Doeren and the Wolfpack in 2025, although it poses the smallest threat compared to the other programs. Even so, NC State is dealing with several injuries and scrutiny from an increasingly frustrated fan base.
The Camels haven't had tremendous defensive success, but they do have some talented playmakers on that side of the ball. NC State's offense struggled throughout the Virginia Tech loss and can't afford to overlook Campbell's defense in Week 6.
Jojo Pace
As one of the focal points of the Campbell defense, Pace is a tackling machine. He returned to the Camels after finishing second on the team in total tackles with 87 in 2024 and continued his form throughout the team's first five games. He's already racked up 31 tackles in 2025 throughout the team's 1-4 start, proving himself as one of the few consistent members of the secondary.
At six feet, 190 pounds, Pace is undersized compared to some of NC State's top receiving options. The Wolfpack will still need to be alert, given Pace's speed and tackling ability.
Kalen Villanueva
This veteran linebacker has been all over the college football world. Villanueva began his career as an Illinois recruit before attending four schools in five years. He eventually landed with Campbell and has started as the team's leading tackler through five games. He spent two seasons at Louisiana Tech and a season at UConn.
He's racked up 38 tackles, leading only Pace in that statistic, good for sixth in the Coastal Athletic Association. The Wolfpack failed to run the ball successfully against Virginia Tech. Villanueva might be one of the few Camels who can disrupt the NC State rushing attack.
Devonyae Pettis
Pettis is the Camels' other top linebacker and works more as the team's pass-rushing option. After spending a pair of seasons at the Citadel, Pettis landed with head coach Braxton Harris at Campbell and has enjoyed a breakout of sorts through five games.
The junior recorded two sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss in the first five games of the season. The pair of quarterback sacks led the Camels in the first half of the season. Pettis also forced a fumble and broke up a pass in the first five games.
