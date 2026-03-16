Reacting to the Wolfpack's First Four Appearance

NC State's journey through the NCAA Tournament begins on Tuesday, as the Wolfpack enters the field as a No. 11 seed, but wasn't deemed worthy of a straight-shot into the field of 64. Instead, Will Wade and his team are headed to Dayton, Ohio, for a matchup in the First Four against fellow No. 11 seed Texas, a team the Pack faced and lost to in the Maui Invitational.

On this episode of the NC State Insider Podcast, host and lead beat writer Tucker Sennett offers his take on why the Wolfpack ended up where it did before he heads out to Dayton for the start of March Madness for Wade and Co.

Watch the new episode right here

Wade's take on the Wolfpack's seeding

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Will Wade with forward Ven-Allen Lubin (22) in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The up-and-down nature of the season for the Wolfpack ultimately landed it in an uncomfortable position. The short turnaround and trip to Dayton is a massive disappointment, but Wade said it best an hour after the Wolfpack heard its name called. The team did it to itself, losing games to Notre Dame and Georgia Tech, both of which missed the ACC Tournament.

"If we don't have a Quad 4 loss and if we play better and we win the games that we're supposed to win ... There's no victim here," Wade said. "There's no woe is us, woe is NC State, we got screwed. There's none of that. We did it to ourselves. If we wanted a better outcome, then we should've had better results. ... It's a good life lesson. Everything you do matters."

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Will Wade reacts in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Wolfpack's March Madness journey will get underway in Dayton on Tuesday, as it is set to face fellow 11-seed Texas in a rematch of the consolation championship in the Maui Invitational. Everything is ahead of Wade and NC State now and it can't afford to dwell on the fact that the road starts with the First Four.

"I'm shocked by going to Dayton, but look, we did it to ourselves," Wade said. "I told our guys there's no victims in the room. We have a Quad 4 loss to Georgia Tech. We didn't handle business down the stretch. We're fortunate to be in. We're happy to be in."

The SI Bracket Challenge

Mar 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; The March Madness logo is seen on a basketball during the NCAA tournament Midwest regional practice day at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

You can join the SI Bracket Challenge RIGHT HERE!

This completely free bracket challenge will be an opportunity for fans across the Triangle and the country as a whole to compete with one another to go for the forever elusive perfect bracket. Will the Wolfpack bust the brackets of people everywhere, or flame out in the First Four? You can decide with your picks in the SI Bracket Challenge.