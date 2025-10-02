NC State’s Kenny Soares Jr. Opens Up on Defensive Issues
RALEIGH — NC State's defense struggled in the Wolfpack's Week 5 loss to Virginia Tech, failing to contain explosive plays once again. The loss dropped NC State to 3-2 and the team now faces a daunting stretch filled with difficult road games and ranked opponents.
Linebacker Kenny Soares Jr. struggled in key moments against Duke and Virginia Tech in the losses, but remains a critical member of the team's defensive rotation. Missed tackles were a major issue for the linebacker group in both losses and now, the potential absence of Sean Brown will likely force Soares into a more prominent role moving forward.
Soares spoke to the media Wednesday following practice and discussed some of the defensive miscues and the unit's battle against adversity on and off the field.
Watch Soares' press conference here
Below is a partial transcript of Soares' availability:
On the days following the loss and the team's mindset about bouncing back
- Soares: "Honestly, it's been great. I feel like you've got to have the mentality to never look back. After Sunday, when you watch the film, that's the end of the last game and the week before and you're just onto the next week and continuing to prepare for the next opponent and be 1-0 every single week."
On his mindset when watching film
- Soares: "For me, I'm very critical about myself and the plays that I get and the opportunities that I can get on the field. I'm trying to make the most out of every opportunity, no matter if I'm playing four plays in the game or the entire game... I think just being very critical of yourself and not only yourself, but your brothers that you play next to as well, because they're going to be able to make the play or you're going to be able to make the play, so if you're both working together in tandem, it kind of helps everybody."
On addressing costly explosive runs by the last two opponents
- Soares: "For us, we just need to be able to tackle better, bring people to the ground. It's just one of the hiccups we've had on our defense the past couple of weeks and we've just been harnessing ourselves and holding each other accountable in practice, no matter if we're wearing shoulderpads and helmets or just helmets..."
