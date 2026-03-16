The SI Bracket Challenge: Beat an NC State Expert

March Madness is officially here. For NC State fans, Selection Sunday didn't go entirely to plan, but the Wolfpack is in the NCAA Tournament. SI is offering a unique opportunity to prove you are better than the experts with the SI Bracket Challenge. All team site contributors have filled out brackets for the Big Dance and will put their knowledge to the test over the next three weeks.

Even the smartest college basketball minds don't always get it right, so this free-to-enter bracket challenge is a great opportunity for Wolfpack fans and other college hoops enthusiasts to put their brain power to the test against On SI's finest, as well as the national reporters for SI itself.

Join the Bracket Challenge

March Madness, March 19 & 21 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville in 2026. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Co / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

You can join the SI Bracket Challenge RIGHT HERE!

This completely free bracket challenge will be an opportunity for fans across the Triangle and the country as a whole to compete with one another to go for the forever elusive perfect bracket. Will the Wolfpack bust the brackets of people everywhere, or flame out in the First Four? You can decide with your picks in the SI Bracket Challenge.

The NC State On SI Bracket

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack players react to the loss during the second half against the Virginia Cavaliers at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Now, the part you've all been waiting for. My official picks for the NCAA Tournament are here and you can go head-to-head with me in this challenge. Rather than give you every single selection, I've boiled it down to the essentials, which in this case include:

How far will NC State make it?

make it? Major upsets?

Final Four

National Champion

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Quadir Copeland (11) and guard Jr. Paul McNeil (2) in the final seconds during the second half against the Virginia Cavaliers at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

How far is the Wolfpack going?

NC State ended up in the First Four, which certainly lowers the ceiling of a potential NCAA Tournament run. The Wolfpack should be able to get through the First Four, but the road won't get any easier from there with No. 6 seed BYU on deck. Still, Will Wade and Co. will summon some March magic and make it to the Round of 32 before bowing out to Gonzaga in ugly fashion.

Major Upsets

Because of the weakness of the bubble, it doesn't look like many of the top seeds will fall too early in the tournament. Look for teams like High Point, USF and VCU as potential groups to make some noise and create some chaos, but don't expect a UMBC repeat.

Mar 21, 2025; Cleveland, OH, USA; General view of the “March Madness” logo prior to the game between the Robert Morris Colonials and the Alabama Crimson Tide during the NCAA Tournament First Round at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Final Four

For the second-straight year, the Final Four is going to be as chalky as it gets. The four one seeds proved themselves to be above and beyond the rest of the country all year long, so Duke, Florida, Arizona and Michigan will meet in Indianapolis.

National Champion

Florida is going back-to-back. The Gators may have come up short in the SEC Tournament, but the championship pedigree and strong finish to the season are too much to pass up on.