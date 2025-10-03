NC State Counting on Freshman Linebackers to Rise to the Challenge
RALEIGH — NC State head coach Dave Doeren hasn't been afraid to lean on young players historically. The 2025 season is starting to put that comfort level to the test.
Injuries are mounting up on the defensive side of the ball for the Wolfpack, with critical pieces like linebacker Sean Brown and safety Brody Barnhardt joining other members of the NC State defense on the sideline. While these losses lower the floor of the defense, the Wolfpack is beginning to turn to more younger players to inject life into the unit as it tries to bounce back from back-to-back losses.
Doeren and his defensive staff turned to a pair of freshmen linebackers to help replace Brown. Ke'Von Carter and LaCorian Hodge seem poised to take on increased roles in the coming weeks for the Pack.
Getting Up To Speed
Both Carter and Hodge were late additions to the NC State recruiting class. Both came from the gauntlet that is Texas High School football, something Doeren attributed to their ability to get up to speed quickly in the Wolfpack's scheme.
- "Both playing high school football in Texas, it's a year-round sport. They have football blocks down there where, all year round, you're coached. Their ability to come in and learn scheme and they played against great competition, so there isn't any fear factor of who they're playing against. They learn ball fast," Doeren said.
Doeren added that the duo worked to learn the NC State defense over Zoom during the spring and summer, communicating with members of the Wolfpack defensive staff, including defensive coordinator DJ Eliot.
With Brown and Norfolk State transfer AJ Richardson sidelined, Hodge worked his way up the depth chart. Carter joined him later in the season and both played meaningful snaps in the Duke and Virginia Tech games.
Doeren said that the duo was a part of the team's two-deep throughout fall camp and the early stages of the season. Both players were also working on special teams, something Doeren holds great value in. Those valuable reps helped them be more prepared for potential playing time.
- "From a football IQ standpoint, they're ahead of the curve for a lot of the freshmen we get," Doeren said.
The duo will be joined by fellow linebacker Kelvon McBride, who is returning from an injury that sidelined him for the first five games of the season. The Wolfpack will need its depth pieces to step up in the coming weeks, as opposing offenses only get much stronger after the Campbell matchup.
Want more NC State football content during the 2025 season? Follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again. Want to reach out with questions about the Wolfpack? Send an email to wolfpackonsi@gmail.com to potentially be featured on mailbag stories in the future.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.